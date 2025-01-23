Myriad360 Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Samara Halterman as First Chief Marketing Officer

"Myriad360 has built a remarkable foundation, and I look forward to advancing the brand through innovative strategies and meaningful client experiences." Post this

"I am thrilled and honored to join Myriad360 as its first chief marketing officer," said Halterman. "Myriad360 has built a remarkable foundation, and I look forward to advancing the brand through innovative strategies and meaningful client experiences. Together, we will accelerate our national expansion, strengthen our partner relationships and deepen our commitment to delivering unparalleled client satisfaction."

Throughout her distinguished career, Halterman has been recognized as a six-time CRN Women of the Channel honoree and a three-time President's Club recipient, underscoring her remarkable impact in the technology industry and her ability to accelerate revenue while building high-performing global teams. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley's Executive Leadership Program and George Washington University's Strategic Communications program. Beyond her professional achievements, Halterman is passionate about mentoring women in technology and building collaborative marketing teams that bridge the gap between marketing and sales to achieve outstanding enterprise outcomes. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and hiking and spending time with her family.

"Samara's exceptional track record of marketing leadership and proven ability to drive transformative results made her the ideal choice to lead our marketing and partner management organization," said Michael Sloan, CRO, Myriad360. "Her strategic vision and expertise in building high-performing teams will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and innovation as we continue to expand our market presence."

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is the global systems integrator trusted by some of the largest brands in the

world to bring complex technology visions to life. Myriad360 takes an agile and precise approach to ensure they help clients maximize resources toward their bigger-picture vision, rigorously plan toward meticulous execution, and innovate in ways that future-proof their technology infrastructures. With a wide range of global partnerships and a high-touch team that's personally invested in the success of every project, clients count on Myriad360 to deliver top-tier technology solutions that give them a competitive edge. Visit myriad360.com to learn more.

