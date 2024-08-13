Myriad360 Joins Forces with VAST Data to Deliver High-Performance Storage and Data Management Solutions

"By integrating VAST's cutting-edge solutions into our portfolio, we can offer our customers unparalleled performance, scalability, and resilience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and ensures we remain at the forefront of the data storage industry." Post this

"Working with VAST allows Myriad360 to continue leading in next-generation storage and AI technologies. By integrating VAST's cutting-edge solutions into our portfolio, we can offer our customers unparalleled performance, scalability, and resilience," said Herb Hogue, CTO, Myriad360. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and ensures we remain at the forefront of the data storage industry."

Key customer benefits of the Myriad360 and VAST Data collaboration include:

Access to Advanced Technology: Customers now gain access to the market disrupting VAST Data Platform, an innovative and advanced storage and data management solution, through a trusted reseller, ensuring they benefit from the latest advancements in data storage.

Integrated Solutions: Myriad360 can offer comprehensive, integrated solutions combining their expertise while leveraging the VAST Data Platform, leading to more efficient and effective IT infrastructure for end users.

Solutions and Services: Customers can take advantage of robust, innovative solutions, and support services from Myriad360, ensuring smooth implementation and maximizing the investment in VAST Data products.

"At VAST, we're committed to delivering exceptional value to customers by offering the world's simplest, fastest, most efficient and most secure way for customers to achieve AI-powered insights from all of their data across on-premises, private and public cloud environments," said Gregg Machon, Vice President, Global Channels at VAST Data. "With Myriad360's industry expertise and strong customer relationships, we're helping to drive growth and foster innovation by democratizing access to AI - addressing the growing demand for reliable, performant, secure and efficient data infrastructure solutions for the AI era."

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a global systems integrator dedicated to unlocking the full potential of technology for businesses. We go beyond traditional roles to become an extension of our clients' teams, offering strategic guidance in the pursuit of technological innovation.

In an ever-evolving landscape, we specialize in cloud services, AI solutions, cybersecurity, hardware procurement, and data center modernization. Our expertise empowers industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to achieve their boldest goals.

Clients choose Myriad360 for our world-class partnership and ability to transform ideas into reality on a global scale. We are committed to advancing what's possible, supporting our clients in leading the way in technological transformation.

