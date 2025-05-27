Myriad360 Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

"This honor validates our commitment to bringing complex IT visions to life through meticulous execution and pragmatic innovation." Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360 Post this

Myriad360 earned its place on CRN's prestigious Solution Provider 500 list for the thirteenth consecutive year (2013-2025), solidifying its position as one of North America's top IT solutions providers. This remarkable streak reflects the company's enduring excellence as a global systems integrator specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and modern infrastructure solutions. The company's significant revenue contribution to the $548.9 billion generated collectively by SP500 companies demonstrates its sustained market growth and expanding influence in the technology sector.

This honor builds on Myriad360's impressive momentum in 2025, having already been named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for achieving top-tier status with leading IT vendors including Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Lenovo, AWS, Nvidia and many others. Further cementing its industry leadership, two Myriad360 executives were recently named to CRN's Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Providers list, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering leadership excellence.

Myriad360's comprehensive portfolio spanning hardware/software resale, managed IT services, cloud-based solutions, security services, and consulting expertise—delivered across 17+ vertical markets—showcases its versatility and extensive market reach. With over 400 active clients, 700+ technology partnerships, deployments in more than 160 countries, and an exceptional NPS score of 89, Myriad360 has established itself as a formidable technology integrator worldwide. The company's impressive track record of industry recognition includes CRN's Triple Crown (2016-2018), thirteen appearances on the Inc. 5000 list (2009-2019, 2023-2024), and Inc. Best Places to Work designations (2018, 2024). These accolades underscore Myriad360's unique ability to combine technical innovation with workplace excellence while delivering client-first solutions that address today's most pressing technology challenges across cybersecurity, scalability, and AI.

"Being recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list for the thirteenth consecutive year is both humbling and energizing for our entire team," said Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360. "This honor validates our commitment to bringing complex IT visions to life through meticulous execution and pragmatic innovation. As organizations navigate the rapid pace of technology, we've continued to deliver tailored solutions that address immediate business challenges while building long-term resilience. We're proud of the trust our clients place in us to optimize their technology investments and secure their competitive edge."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500, beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit http://www.myriad360.com.

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Angela Tuzzo, Myriad360, 2018055780, [email protected], www.myriad360.com

Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, 5167262944, [email protected], www.thechannelcompany.com

