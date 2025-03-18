Myriad360 Named to the Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2025

"Our inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 is a testament to our team's relentless drive to innovate and provide forward-thinking solutions that help clients securely scale and succeed in the AI era." Post this

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their clients' success.

Myriad360 earned its place on this year's Tech Elite 250 by investing heavily in expanding its technical capabilities across AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, advanced networking, and cloud solutions. A repeat honoree, Myriad360 has been recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 multiple times in past years, underscoring its long-standing commitment to technical excellence and innovation.

In 2024, the company scaled its team of certified engineers and AI specialists, focused on implementing and cabling GPU-powered systems to meet the surging demand for scalable, secure, and AI-driven solutions. Myriad360 also broadened its global presence to enhance logistics and delivery, ensuring seamless support for clients worldwide. These initiatives, alongside partnerships with elite technology vendors such as Nvidia, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet, showcase Myriad360's dedication to delivering transformative outcomes for clients.

"Our inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 is a testament to our team's relentless drive to innovate and provide forward-thinking solutions that help clients securely scale and succeed in the AI era," said Jay Miley, President and CEO of Myriad360. "We're proud to be recognized for our technical excellence and commitment to delivering results that make a real business impact."

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and is currently online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is the global systems integrator trusted by some of the largest brands in the

world to bring complex technology visions to life. Myriad360 takes an agile and precise approach to ensure they help clients maximize resources toward their bigger-picture vision, rigorously plan toward meticulous execution, and innovate in ways that future-proof their technology infrastructures. With a wide range of global partnerships and a high-touch team that's personally invested in the success of every project, clients count on Myriad360 to deliver top-tier technology solutions that give them a competitive edge. Visit myriad360.com to learn more.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

