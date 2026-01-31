Myrtle Beach Realtor Adam Levy Achieves Elite 2025 Double Centurion Award

Myrtle Beach real estate agent Adam Levy was awarded the 2025 national Double Centurion award for outstanding sales production.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myrtle Beach real estate agent Adam Levy earned the elite national Double Centurion award for outstanding sales accomplishments in 2025.

'"To achieve CENTURION status is to earn one of the most prestigious awards presented to a Century 21 producer. Only a small number of sales professionals in the Century 21 system ever reach this elevated status," according to Century 21.

Adam Levy is an agent with Century 21 The Harrelson Group in Myrtle Beach. He is in the top 1% for real estate sales in the United States.

"This award means a lot to me. It says that I've been able to serve my clients at a very, very high level and I take a lot of pride in that. I really enjoy what I do and I'm excited about the upcoming year," said Adam.

