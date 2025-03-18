Myrtle Beach Realtor Adam Levy Earns Prestigious Centurion Award

Myrtle Beach real estate agent Adam Levy was awarded the 2024 national Centurion award for outstanding sales production.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myrtle Beach real estate agent Adam Levy earned the prestigious national Centurion award for outstanding sales accomplishments in 2024.

'"To achieve CENTURION status is to earn one of the most prestigious awards presented to a Century 21 producer. Only a small number of sales professionals in the Century 21 system ever reach this elevated status," according to Century 21.

Adam Levy is an agent with Century 21 The Harrelson Group in Myrtle Beach. He is in the top 1% for real estate sales nationwide.

"I'm very proud to have earned this recognition. I think it reflects my hard work, attention to detail and strong focus on effective marketing. I truly enjoy being able to help so many clients sell their properties," Adam said.

