MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching Ranks #244 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. MySpectrum continues to add more career opportunities to the mental health industry through a growing team of Therapists with clinical licenses in Virginia and through a recent focused expansion into Texas.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

MySpectrum was founded with a goal of changing the way mental health is viewed through innovative therapy services that meet the needs of every person, every spectrum, throughout the whole life continuum. MySpectrum offered Teletherapy before the pandemic when many were challenging the effectiveness of this model. Throughout the pandemic, many tech start-ups and private practices jumped to this method of service delivery out of necessity or as a business possibility. MySpectrum continued to build upon a foundation in place before others saw the opportunity. Through Teletherapy at MySpectrum, therapy can be provided online, in a way that is safe, convenient, and affordable with a professional Therapist. Mental health is a process, not a destination, and throughout the process, MySpectrum is here – number 244 on the Inc 5000.

