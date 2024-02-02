Mytheresa Launches an Immersive Shopping Experience for Apple Vision Pro as One of the First Luxury Platforms to Underline Digital Leadership

The Innovation: Mytheresa leads the way in leveraging advanced technology and is amongst the first luxury platforms to design a shopping app for Apple Vision Pro.

The Customer Journey: Mytheresa creates a truly sensory shopping experience that immerses customers into different collections, occasions and luxury destinations in a very emotional way, including a first-of-its- kind immersive product carousel.

The Partnership: Mytheresa collaborates with Obsess, the leading immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer, to create a range of innovative digital experiences with an unparalleled luxury customer journey.

The App: Designed for visionOS Mytheresa supports intuitive features throughout the digital journey, by using eye and hand controls. Apple Pay will be further available on this device only.

Mytheresa, one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms, is delighted to be amongst the first luxury brands and on the forefront of tech innovation, to have created an exclusive visionOS app for Apple Vision Pro, in collaboration with Obsess, the leading immersive shopping technology plat- form and visionOS developer. The app will be available on February 2nd 2024 in the visionOS App Store.

Users will be taken to an immersive digital luxury shopping experience to Capri (Italy) and Paris (France), whereby one can explore the perfect wardrobe from Mytheresa's curated selection through impactful and animated hyper- realistic environments, featuring some of the best luxury brands such as Loewe, Valentino, Saint Laurent and many more. Using the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, Mytheresa brings stunning destinations right into the user's space and utilizes intuitive eye and hand movements to navigate the experience.

Mytheresa's iconic yellow box and the new exclusive pattern to be seen in the intro and outro will conclude the unparalleled experience.

The Mytheresa app for Apple Vision Pro will continuously provide new edited collection launches and exclusive capsule collections. Collections will be showcased in immersive carousels, amidst contextual environments that transform the traditional e-commerce product grid into an all-encompassing, emotional shopping experience.

Bringing a new dimension to the way users can interact and experience their favorite brands and collections, the device will further solidify Mytheresa's position, as the leading digital luxury shopping destination. Mytheresa's top customers will be even able to experience a curated styling session with a Mytheresa personal shopper in the near future.

The Mytheresa app built for visionOS will be available in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro on February 2nd:

Mytheresa: Luxury Experience

Michael Kliger, CEO Mytheresa says: "Mytheresa firmly believes that selling luxury products needs emotions and unique experiences for customers. That is why we have become famous for creating true money-can't-buy physical experiences for our best customers. With Apple Vision Pro we see the opportunity to create remarkable experiences that bring our users closer to Mytheresa. That is why we are keen and proud to lead the way with our Mytheresa app as one of the very first luxury brands on Apple Vision Pro."

Neha Singh, CEO and founder of Obsess says: "Mytheresa's Apple Vision Pro experience represents a pivotal evolutionary moment for the luxury market. In partnership with Obsess, the brand has created a truly sensory shopping experience, in which luxury consumers immerse themselves in stunning, hyper-realistic destinations that contextualize products for different occasions. Obsess is honored to partner with Mytheresa on their first visionOS app, which reinvigorates the emotionally and grandeur of luxury shopping in a digital world."

