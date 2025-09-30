Mythical origin of wolves and dogs told in new illustrated children's book, The Three Lines of Zaila, just in time for National Wolf Awareness Week

According to The National Day Calendar, the third week in October is the week every year marked as the official National Wolf Awareness Week. It's a week to celebrate their unique place in the animal kingdom and learn more about their threatened place in the natural world today.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many people believe that dogs evolved from gray wolves as far back as 40,000 years ago, no one really knows for sure how that actually happened – until now.

In his new illustrated children's novel entitled The Three Lines of Zaila, out just in time for Wolf Awareness Week Oct. 19-25, Florida author Andrew Bowen takes readers on a thrilling journey into the far distant past where he introduces them to the mythical Wolf Goddess Zaila, which the author contends is the true mother of all wolves and dogs.

"I sincerely hope my new little novel will help raise awareness, especially among young people, of the dignity, pride, loyalty, resourcefulness and family-focus exhibited by wolves, which are all positive character traits they have generously passed down to our own beloved dogs," says Bowen.

National Wolf Awareness Week is observed annually during the third full week of October to educate the public about the importance of wolves in ecosystems, the threats they face, and their cultural significance, promoting conservation efforts and dispelling myths. Events include educational webinars, art and howling contests, and efforts to advocate for wolf protection through donations and legislative action.

To learn more, please visit the websites for the Defenders of Wildlife and the Wolf Conservation Center.

In the book, the Wolf Goddess Zaila descends to earth as a golden meteor and lands on a snowy mountaintop to survey her world below. The tragedy that befalls her offspring, Wolf Queen Lexa and Wolf Queen Lotus, is why we have wolves and dogs today – the two lines of Zaila – while the third line of Zaila is shrouded in a mystery that is revealed in the final pages.

Enjoy this peek into The Three Lines of Zaila by an enthusiastic reviewer:

A sacred lineage, a divided family, and a quest for unity.

In a world where the bloodlines of wolves and dogs trace back to an ancient, star-born goddess, The Three Lines of Zaila unfolds the tale of Kylo, a brave German Shepherd, and his quest to understand the true legacy of his family. When Kylo and his siblings meet a wolf pup named Sage, a fateful journey begins, one that will challenge loyalties, test family bonds, and confront the deep myths that bind their worlds.

Told through the eyes of both wolves and dogs, this mythic tale weaves adventure, heartache, and love into a poignant narrative about sacrifice and destiny.

Adapted from his screenplay, The Three Lines of Zaila is available in paperback and e-book versions on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL WOLF AWARENESS WEEK

Wolves, Food Chain, and the Ecosystem

Although they play an important role in our ecosystems, wolves were nearly eliminated due to predator control programs. Wolves have been slowly returning to some parts of their native habitats. Gray wolves roam many European and American landscapes, where they can prey on large and small animals such as elk and moose, rats and mice.

A century ago, gray wolves were widely distributed in the northern hemisphere. The North American gray wolf population in 1600 was 2 million. However, today the population in North America is approximately 65,000. In fact, wolves were the first animals to be placed on the U.S. Endangered Species Act list in 1973.

