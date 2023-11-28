Mytonomy Launches Analytics Cloud Powered By Sisense To Deliver Data-Driven Patient Education And Engagement

"Predicting where staff should focus their attention is crucial for healthcare systems to optimize their workforce effectively. Our partnership with Sisense allows us to achieve this, enabling health systems to allocate resources where they are most needed." - Vinay Ambekar, Mytonomy. Post this

Current Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare customers will receive access to the new Sisense-powered interface, tools, and dashboards at no additional cost. Users will benefit from Sisense's domain expertise and continuous upgrades, including real time predictive analytics and insights designed to help health systems make data-driven decisions regarding patient outreach, streamline workflows, and improve staff efficiency. Customers will continue to have full access to Mytonomy's library covering a wide range of medical conditions, pre/post procedures, ambulatory and at-home care of more than 3,000 videos spanning over 300 patient journeys.

"Mytonomy's commitment to driving patient engagement is the perfect fit for Sisense," said Ayala Michelson, Sisense's Chief Product Officer. "Just as Mytonomy engages patients in their own care, Sisense brings analytics into the communication and training process, and both are critical factors for improving outcomes. Sisense's flexible analytics are embedded across the communication continuum to provide invaluable insights on patient behavior so organizations can proactively deploy the right resources to increase engagement and reduce the cost of care."

"When it comes to consumer content, there are firms that analyze TV data, audience insights, and measure advertising effectiveness," said Vinay Bhargava, co-founder and President of Mytonomy, "In a similar manner, Mytonomy's video analytics work hand-in-hand with health system patient data to track behavior and create healthcare information interventions that really work. Understanding and predicting consumer health behavior in real time is a tremendous asset for health providers looking to improve their patient education and engagement programs."

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to automate the clinical workflow and deliver a great patient/provider experience. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics to help reduce inbox, save clinician time, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems. Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. four years in a row and was recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare in 2022 by The Cloud/SaaS Awards. Mytonomy's clinical studio has received over 150 Telly, Digital Health and Health Information Awards for excellence in clinical education. To learn more about Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare and our Patient Experience Cloud™ visit our website: http://www.mytonomy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Sisense is an AI-driven embedded analytics platform that accelerates product innovation by equipping product and development teams with a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools. Their solution embeds context-aware insights and analytics into data products in a modular, flexible and scalable way. The company was founded in 2004 in Israel and employs a globally distributed workforce with offices in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. Composed of Sisense Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, Sisense's flexible analytics platform has 21 patents to date and enables customers like ZoomInfo, Nasdaq, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Deeply committed to data privacy and protection, Sisense received the ISO 27701 Privacy Certificate and is HIPAA-ready. To learn more about how Sisense accelerates product innovation, visit http://www.sisense.com.

