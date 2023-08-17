Mytonomy Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Oncology Companies

By streamlining education combined with modern cloud-based engagement tools that encourage patient involvement, we create efficiencies that allow physicians and nurses to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional care. -- Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-founder Tweet this

"Our ability to deliver cinematic-quality, evidence-based video education to patients and their families not only empowers them to proactively manage their health, but also significantly eases the burden on our healthcare professionals. By streamlining education combined with modern cloud-based engagement tools that encourage patient involvement, we create efficiencies that allow physicians and nurses to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional care," said Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-founder at Mytonomy. "We're proud to be recognized by AVIA Marketplace as a Top Reviewed Company in Oncology, a testament to our commitment to improving patient experiences and outcomes through modern video technology."

The Top Oncology Companies Report is a synthesis and examination of client ratings, reviews, and healthcare system implementation data from all over the country. This report highlights industry trends and underscores the profound impact these companies and their products are making in the field.

"Our report highlights the trailblazers making significant strides in this essential field, during a time when breakthroughs in cancer care have never been more critical," stated Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our aim with the Top Reviewed Oncology Companies Report is to provide healthcare organizations with comprehensive insights and necessary tools for the successful adoption and advancement of these transformative digital solutions."

Mytonomy's solutions are used by more than 70 hospitals, including four of the top 10 Global Hospitals ranked by Newsweek, in addition to 200 clinics and partners, and 11 academic medical centers across the U.S.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to improve outcomes, reduce costs and increase volumes. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics including 6 of America's Top Academic Medical Centers. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems. Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. four years in a row and was recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare in 2022 by The Cloud/SaaS Awards. Mytonomy's award winning clinical studio is the now the largest producer of cinematic quality evidence-based, microlearning education for patients and families, and the studio has received over 150+ Telly, Digital Health and Health Information Awards for excellence in clinical education. For more information go to http://www.mytonomy.com

