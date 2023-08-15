Mytonomy Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Awareness is growing for Mytonomy's solutions, which meet the needs of 21st century patients and caregivers who are used to consumer-oriented content streaming. - Anjali Kataria, CEO and co-founder Tweet this

"Awareness is growing for Mytonomy's solutions, which meet the needs of 21st century patients and caregivers who are used to consumer-oriented content streaming," said Anjali Kataria, Mytonomy CEO and co-founder. "Our unique approach enables healthcare providers and their dedicated staff to provide patients with high-quality, trusted video and written education programs that are easily accessibly 24x7 throughout their care journey, helping them make better decisions at each step. This improved patient engagement saves nurses time, lowers risk, and reduces costs. It also results in better outcomes and patient experience– a win-win model of care. We are proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year."

Together, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"To make the Inc. 5000 —with the fast growth that requires— is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to improve outcomes, reduce costs and increase volumes. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics including 6 of America's Top Academic Medical Centers. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems.

Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. four years in a row and was recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare in 2022 by The Cloud/SaaS Awards. Mytonomy's award winning clinical studio is the now the largest producer of cinematic quality evidence-based, microlearning education for patients and families, and the studio has received over 150+ Telly, Digital Health and Health Information Awards for excellence in clinical education. For more information go to http://www.mytonomy.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism ,Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Ellie Hanson, FINN Partners for Mytonomy, 929-588-2006, [email protected], www.mytonomy.com

Twitter

SOURCE Mytonomy, Inc.