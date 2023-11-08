Mytonomy Recognized by Deloitte as One of the 500 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies in North America

In today's complex healthcare environment, it's essential to provide health education and support in a manner that meets the needs of each patient, ensuring that they can readily learn how to care for themselves. We are dedicated to driving our technology forward. - Anjali Kataria, CEO & Co-founder Post this

"In today's complex healthcare environment, it's essential to provide health education and support in a manner that meets the needs of each patient, ensuring that they can readily learn how to care for themselves," said Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-founder of Mytonomy. "We are honored to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and are dedicated to driving our technology forward by partnering with leading hospitals, payors, and pharma companies to save clinicians' time, enhance both patient and staff experience and help drive better outcomes."

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is the enterprise platform enabling healthcare providers to engage effectively with their patients digitally. The platform enhances the patient experience and automates practitioner workflow by employing video content streaming, combined with automated intelligent patient/provider communication and outreach around the most frequently asked questions. Currently used by more than 70 hospitals, 200 clinics, and 11 academic medical centers across the U.S., and several payors and pharma/med device companies, Mytonomy has harnessed the best practices of digital engagement to become a leader in digital patient education and automation, delivering improved outcomes and results for customers. Mytonomy supports every major medical condition across all care settings, facilitating more than 300 patient journeys out of the box.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222, 189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to automate the clinical workflow and deliver a great patient/provider experience. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics to help reduce inbox, save clinician time, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems. Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. four years in a row and was recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare in 2022 by The Cloud/SaaS Awards. Mytonomy's clinical studio has received over 150 Telly, Digital Health and Health Information Awards for excellence in clinical education. To learn more about Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare and our Patient Experience Cloud™ visit our website: http://www.mytonomy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

