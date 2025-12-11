Mytra Consulting Appoints Rural Broadband Pioneer Rick Harnish as Senior Advisor for Wireless and Fiber Strategy

"Joining Mytra allows me to collaborate with a team that shares that same commitment to cooperatives, independent operators, and rural communities—especially as the industry enters a new era of wireless and fiber convergence," said Rick Harnish. Post this

Most recently, Harnish served as Director of Business Development at Aterlo Networks, where he drove strategic partnerships and market expansion for the company's award winning Quality of Experience and Access Network Management platform called "Preseem". His prior leadership roles include directing M&A and government relations at NextLink Internet and serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Baicells Technologies, where he helped position the company as a leader in LTE broadband solutions for rural markets. "Rick understands the real-world challenges operators face while building and maintaining broadband networks in small towns and rural America," said Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting. "Our utility, cooperative, and ISP clients will benefit immediately from his practical insight into spectrum strategy, wireless design, and M&A and partnership development."

A recognized thought leader and accomplished public speaker, Harnish has been featured in Progressive Farmer Magazine and is a familiar presence at major industry events such as WISPAPALOOZA and WISPAmerica. He has also actively lobbied in Washington, D.C., engaging senators, members of Congress, and the Federal Communications Commission on behalf of the wireless internet industry. "At Mytra, we are deeply committed to leadership development, learning, and practical change management," added Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "Rick's history of founding organizations, mentoring executives, and advocating for rural communities makes him an exceptional addition to our advisory team."

"I've spent my career helping rural providers find sustainable ways to build and grow broadband networks," said Rick Harnish. "Joining Mytra allows me to collaborate with a team that shares that same commitment to cooperatives, independent operators, and rural communities—especially as the industry enters a new era of wireless and fiber convergence."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com

