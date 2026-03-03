Mytra Consulting Strengthens Business Development Leadership with Addition of Mike Crabb

Veteran sales and relationship-driven leader strengthens Mytra's growth and go-to-market advisory capabilities

ANDERSON, Ind., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting today announced that Mike Crabb, a seasoned business development and sales executive with more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications and infrastructure markets, has joined the firm as Senior Advisor, Business Development & Sales Strategy Consultant.

Mike brings a proven record of driving revenue growth, building long-term customer relationships, and leading sales organizations in complex, highly competitive environments. His background spans enterprise sales, regional and national sales leadership, and strategic business development across the telecommunications and infrastructure ecosystem. "Mike understands what it takes to build sustainable growth in technically complex, relationship-driven markets," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "He's led teams, worked shoulder-to-shoulder with operations and delivery organizations, and knows how to turn strategy into execution. That experience directly benefits our clients."

Most recently, Mike served as Director of Business Development at OCM Engineering, where he supported strategic growth initiatives for clients in the broadband, utility, and infrastructure sectors. Previously, Mike spent nearly five years with Zayo Group, holding senior leadership roles including Principal and Senior Sales Manager, where he led account executives across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Mike began his career with CenturyLink, where he spent more than 25 years advancing through multiple sales and leadership roles.

"Mike understands that effective growth is built on trust, clarity, and disciplined execution," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He brings a practical, relationship-centered approach that helps leaders align people, process, and strategy in ways that produce lasting results."

At Mytra Consulting, Mike will focus on business development strategy, go-to-market execution, and relationship-driven growth initiatives. He will support clients in strengthening sales discipline, improving pipeline quality, and building durable customer relationships that translate into long-term value. "Mike brings an operator's mindset to business development," added Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "He understands that growth is not just about closing deals, but about building repeatable processes and accountability across the organization."

"I enjoy working with leaders and teams to embed GRIT into how they show up every day – how they set expectations, coach employees, navigate change, and stay aligned to mission," said Crabb. He added, "Organizations that intentionally practice GRIT through perseverance, resilience, and purpose outperform those that rely solely on incentives or short-term wins."

