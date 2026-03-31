Mytra Consulting Strengthens Electric Cooperative Broadband and IT Operations Capabilities with Matthew Mavrick

Veteran IT leader strengthens Mytra's utility and broadband consulting expertise

ANDERSON, Ind., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting today announced that Matthew Mavrick, a seasoned IT and cybersecurity leader with more than 15 years of experience across military, federal, and utility environments, has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant – IT, Cybersecurity & Broadband Operations.

"Matt understands the intersection of technology, infrastructure, and operational execution in a way that is highly relevant to today's utility and broadband providers," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "He's worked inside these environments, led teams, and managed real-world challenges around cybersecurity and network operations. That practical experience is exactly what our clients need."

Matt brings a unique combination of hands-on technical expertise and operational leadership, with a strong background in cybersecurity, network operations, and broadband infrastructure within the electric cooperative space. Most recently, Matt served as Director of IT and Fiber Operations Superintendent at Miami-Cass REMC, where he led IT strategy, network operations, and cybersecurity initiatives supporting both electric and fiber broadband services. In parallel, he has served for over a decade with the United States Department of Defense as a Cybersecurity Specialist, bringing deep expertise in risk management, compliance, and secure system operations.

"Matt brings a grounded, disciplined approach to technology and management," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He understands how to translate complex technical challenges into clear, actionable steps for leadership teams. That ability to connect strategy, people, and execution is critical in today's environment."

Matt's background also includes service in the United States Air Force, where he developed a strong foundation in systems, precision, and mission-critical operations; experience that continues to influence his work in the field today. At Mytra Consulting, Matt will focus on IT strategy, cybersecurity readiness, and broadband operations, helping utilities and service providers strengthen their infrastructure, reduce risk, and align technology with business objectives.

"Matt brings an operator's mindset to technology and cybersecurity," said Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "He understands that success is not just about systems, but about how those systems are implemented, managed, and sustained over time. That perspective is invaluable to our clients."

"Mytra's model is built on experience and practical execution," said Mavrick. "I'm excited to work with organizations that are navigating real challenges in IT, cybersecurity, and broadband—helping them move forward with clarity, confidence, and a strong operational foundation."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and operational consulting, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering practical expertise and empowering clients to achieve sustainable results. For more information, visit www.mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

SOURCE Mytra Consulting