Mytra Consulting Welcomes Darin LaCoursiere as Principal Consultant for Executive Leadership, Performance & M&A Advisory

"Darin brings the perspective of someone who has sat at the CEO table and worked closely with boards through complex growth and governance decisions," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "His experience aligns directly with the executive- and board-level advisory work our clients value most." Post this

Most recently, Darin served as President and CEO of Endeavor Communications, where he led a comprehensive enterprise transformation that increased revenues from $23 million to nearly $70 million while strengthening operating discipline and organizational performance. Under his leadership, Endeavor advanced board-approved mergers, acquisitions, and joint-venture initiatives, including transaction evaluation, governance oversight, and post-transaction integration. "What sets Darin apart is how he develops leaders and organizations—not just results on a spreadsheet," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He builds accountability, decision-making discipline, and leadership capability at every level. That's exactly the kind of executive development and organizational maturity we focus on at Mytra."

Previously, LaCoursiere served as General Manager and CEO of Valley Telecommunications in South Dakota, where he delivered the cooperative's strongest financial performance in its 60-year history while modernizing operations and guiding long-term capital and strategic planning. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Telecom Consulting at The LDL Group and held senior engineering, operations, and sales leadership roles with Siemens, providing him with a rare combination of technical grounding and enterprise management expertise.

"M&A success isn't just about closing a transaction—it's about what happens next," said Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "Darin brings the governance and execution experience needed to help boards and executives manage risk, integration, and long-term value creation."

"At Mytra, the focus is on helping leaders make sound decisions and build resilient organizations," said Darin LaCoursiere. "As Principal Consultant, I'll be working with boards and executive teams on governance, performance, M&A readiness, and long-term strategy—areas where disciplined leadership makes the biggest difference."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

