Mytra Consulting Welcomes Jim Turner as a Management Consultant

ANDERSON, Ind., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting, an advisory services firm specializing in telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries, is pleased to announce Jim Turner is joining as a Management Consultant. Turner brings a wealth of leadership experience that aligns with Mytra's commitment to delivering thoughtful and effective solutions.

Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting, expressed confidence in Turner's appointment, stating, "Jim Turner's impressive career in leadership positions, coupled with his diverse experience, makes him a valuable addition to our team. We anticipate his positive impact in empowering our clients to achieve their business goals."

Turner's tenure as CEO at Bartholomew County REMC from 2008 to 2020 underscores his profound understanding of the electric cooperative sector. His successful oversight of various operational facets, including construction, maintenance, service, engineering, member service, community relations, and accounting, demonstrates his industry expertise.

Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer of Mytra Consulting, expressed confidence in Turner's capabilities as a Management Consultant, noting, "Turner's background in electric utilities brings valuable industry expertise to our team. His skills, combined with a keen interest in training and consultancy, will greatly benefit our clients."

Before his role as CEO, Turner served as a Business Relations Manager at Duke Energy, contributing significantly to customer satisfaction, regulatory relationships, and earnings growth. His exceptional leadership as District Manager with Cinergy-PSI within Indiana showcased his operational prowess.

"I excitedly anticipate leveraging my career expertise with Mytra to drive innovation," said Jim Turner. "Enabling positive organizational change for progress is exciting, and delivering exceptional value to clients makes it worthwhile for me."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting and its services, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

