Mytra Consulting Welcomes Rob Schwartz as Senior Advisor for Utility Operations & Broadband Strategy

"Rob understands utility operations from the ground up, because he's lived it. From lineman to CEO, he brings a level of credibility and practical insight that is critical for utilities and broadband providers navigating operational challenges," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. Post this

"Rob understands utility operations from the ground up, because he's lived it," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "From lineman to CEO, he brings a level of credibility and practical insight that is critical for utilities and broadband providers navigating operational challenges, infrastructure investment, and growth."

During his tenure as CEO, Rob led enterprise-wide strategy, financial performance, and long-term infrastructure planning. He launched a broadband expansion initiative that secured grant funding covering approximately 30% of project costs, while strengthening operational performance, safety programs, and stakeholder relationships across the organization. "Rob brings a disciplined approach to operations and execution that aligns directly with how we support our clients," said Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "He understands how to translate strategy into results, whether that's improving system reliability, managing capital projects, or leading organizations through complex infrastructure initiatives."

Prior to serving as CEO, Rob held leadership roles in operations, including Director of Operations, where he oversaw planning, engineering, and maintenance of outside plant systems. He led capital planning efforts, implemented GIS and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and improved operational efficiency, including reducing right-of-way cycle times by nearly 40%.

"Rob's experience is exactly what our clients are asking for, leaders who can bridge strategy and execution," said Chad Niccum, Chief Marketing Officer of Mytra Consulting. "Utilities and broadband providers are under pressure to deliver results quickly, and Rob brings the operational clarity and leadership perspective needed to move projects forward with confidence."

At Mytra Consulting, Rob will advise utilities, cooperatives, and infrastructure providers on operational performance, broadband and fiber deployment, capital planning, and leadership alignment, helping organizations execute effectively in an increasingly complex environment.

"Mytra's focus on practical, execution-driven consulting is what attracted me to the firm," said Schwartz. "There's a real opportunity to help organizations improve how they operate, plan, and deliver infrastructure, and I'm looking forward to working with clients to achieve measurable results."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Chad Niccum, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

SOURCE Mytra Consulting