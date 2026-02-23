Mytra Consulting Welcomes Steve Pastorkovich as Principal Consultant for Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy

Veteran broadband policy and funding executive strengthens Mytra's federal and state broadband advisory capabilities
ANDERSON, Ind., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting today announced that Steve Pastorkovich, a nationally recognized broadband policy and funding expert with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the firm as a Principal Consultant, focusing on broadband funding strategy, policy alignment, and post-award compliance.
Steve brings more than 25 years of experience working at the intersection of public policy, federal and state broadband programs. He has helped numerous broadband providers navigate evolving regulatory environments and marketplace demands. His background spans nearly every major broadband funding initiative of the past decade, including the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), USDA's ReConnect program, BEAD, NTIA Middle Mile grants, and ARPA-funded state programs. "Steve understands broadband funding from both sides of the table—policy design and real-world implementation," said Sam Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "As BEAD moves from planning into construction and long-term compliance, clients need advisors who know how these programs actually work in practice. Steve brings that credibility and depth."
"Steve brings a rare combination of policy fluency and disciplined execution," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He understands how funding programs affect organizations over time—not just during the application phase. That perspective is critical as leaders build the internal capability, accountability, and governance needed to sustain these projects long after the awards are announced." Previously, Steve served as Senior Director of Broadband Funding & Development at NRTC, where he coordinated a multi-provider consortium that secured $156 million through the FCC's RDOF reverse auction and supported successful applications across multiple rounds of USDA ReConnect and other federal and state programs. He also held senior leadership roles at NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and OPASTCO, leading broadband policy initiatives, regulatory advocacy, coalition development, and industry education programs.
"Broadband funding success doesn't end when a grant is awarded," said Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "Steve understands the compliance, monitoring, and risk management requirements that follow—and that's where many organizations struggle. His experience strengthens Mytra's ability to help clients execute responsibly, protect funding, and deliver long-term value." At Mytra Consulting, Steve will advise broadband providers, cooperatives, utilities, and public-sector organizations on funding strategy, BEAD readiness, compliance risk management, and policy alignment—helping clients move confidently from award to execution.
"Public broadband funding is a long-term commitment, not a one-time event," said Pastorkovich. "Mytra's focus on disciplined execution, leadership alignment, and practical advisory support makes it an ideal platform to help organizations succeed throughout the full lifecycle of these programs."
About Mytra Consulting
Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.
Media Contact
August Zehner, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com
SOURCE Mytra Consulting
Share this article