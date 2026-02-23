Mytra Consulting Welcomes Steve Pastorkovich as Principal Consultant for Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy

"Public broadband funding is a long-term commitment, not a one-time event," said Pastorkovich. "Mytra's focus on disciplined execution, leadership alignment, and practical advisory support makes it an ideal platform to help organizations succeed throughout the full lifecycle of these programs." Post this

"Steve brings a rare combination of policy fluency and disciplined execution," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He understands how funding programs affect organizations over time—not just during the application phase. That perspective is critical as leaders build the internal capability, accountability, and governance needed to sustain these projects long after the awards are announced." Previously, Steve served as Senior Director of Broadband Funding & Development at NRTC, where he coordinated a multi-provider consortium that secured $156 million through the FCC's RDOF reverse auction and supported successful applications across multiple rounds of USDA ReConnect and other federal and state programs. He also held senior leadership roles at NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and OPASTCO, leading broadband policy initiatives, regulatory advocacy, coalition development, and industry education programs.

"Broadband funding success doesn't end when a grant is awarded," said Bill Bell, COO of Mytra Consulting. "Steve understands the compliance, monitoring, and risk management requirements that follow—and that's where many organizations struggle. His experience strengthens Mytra's ability to help clients execute responsibly, protect funding, and deliver long-term value." At Mytra Consulting, Steve will advise broadband providers, cooperatives, utilities, and public-sector organizations on funding strategy, BEAD readiness, compliance risk management, and policy alignment—helping clients move confidently from award to execution.

"Public broadband funding is a long-term commitment, not a one-time event," said Pastorkovich. "Mytra's focus on disciplined execution, leadership alignment, and practical advisory support makes it an ideal platform to help organizations succeed throughout the full lifecycle of these programs."

