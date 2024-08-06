MyWorkDrive Releases Version 7 with Entra ID and Azure Storage Integrations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MyWorkDrive Unveils Production Release of MyWorkDrive Server 7 with Entra ID Native Authentication and Azure Storage Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyWorkDrive, a leading provider of secure remote file share access software, is thrilled to announce the production release of MyWorkDrive Server 7. This major update introduces seamless integration with Entra ID for native authentication without Active Directory or SAML, along with support for Azure file shares and Blob Storage via API over https.

Key Features of MyWorkDrive Server 7