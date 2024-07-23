N-iX Boosts Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Examination & GDRP Assessment

"N-iX is greatly satisfied with the cooperation with 360 Advanced for its professionalism, outstanding auditors team, and pleasant communication. The team of auditors demonstrates the extraordinary combination of hard of soft skills that makes the audit process stress free." Post this

Additionally, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) assessment evaluates how a company manages and protects personal data in compliance with the stringent requirements set by the European Union.

"360 Advanced is an accredited credible service provider on the global market that provides high-level services with adequate pricing. 360 Advanced was referenced by our common trusted partner as a reliable partner. N-iX is greatly satisfied with the cooperation with 360 Advanced for its professionalism, outstanding auditors team, and pleasant communication. The team of auditors demonstrates the extraordinary combination of hard of soft skills that makes the audit process stress free."

Mariia Zavalska, Associate Director, Head of Compliance

The N-iX SOC 2 examination assesses and verifies the company's internal controls against the four fundamental 'trust service criteria': security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy. This external validation provides N-iX clients with solid assurance of the company's commitment to upholding the highest information security standards across all business operations.

"N-iX became a global software development provider over the years with delivery and representative offices in 8 countries with 2200 experts, achieving SOC 2 examination along with other certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, PCI DSS, FSQS, Cyber Essentials) and completing the GDPR assessment demonstrates its credibility globally," added Mariia Zavalska.

About N-iX

With 2,200 professionals in 25 countries across Europe and the Americas, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud, data analytics, embedded software, IoT, AI, machine learning, and other tech domains. Being in business for over two decades, we have worked with dozens of industry-leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies creating value across a wide variety of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, supply chain, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and more. Our unique combination of business domain expertise and technical know-how enables us to effectively collaborate with ISVs, tech companies, and enterprises of all sizes. Thanks to the strong tech ecosystem and partnerships with AWS, GCP, Microsoft, SAP, OpenText, Snowflake, and others, we bring extra speed, scale and efficiency to more than 160 organizations across the globe.

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

