N2M Expands Portfolio-Wide IT & Value Creation Services for Private Equity Firms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- N2M, a leading provider of information technology(IT) consulting and advisory services, expands portfolio-wide IT services and support for private equity firms. N2M has been a recognized leader for IT services supporting private equity firms and portfolio company for decades providing interim and fractional IT leadership, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) selection and implementation services, and IT Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory services including, IT & Cybersecurity Due Diligence, Integration Management Office (IMO) and Separation Management Office (SMO). N2M provides comprehensive IT support in M&A focused on transaction aspects, from pre-diligence to post-merger integration and divestiture.

Due to client requests, N2M has further expanded our private equity portfolio-wide services to include tailored managed services including, cybersecurity monitoring, on-demand IT leadership such as Chief Information Officers(CIOs), Chief Security Officers(CISOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), IT Due Diligence and portfolio-wide IT optimization and value creation services.

N2M's Market-Leading Services:

N2M's market-leading services include strategy, consulting, digital, technology, M&A and private equity consulting and advisory. N2M's has specialized expertise in a breadth of industries supporting mid-market, and private equity-backed firms and global enterprises.

Technology Strategy

Fractional & Interim IT Leadership

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

Private Equity Advisory

Enterprise Platforms

Cloud Infrastructure

IT Security

"N2M is a uniquely positioned professional services firm, due to our specialized expertise, client-centric services coupled with our agile business and flexible fee models. Our specialized model and deep private equity experience allows us to quickly adapt to our clients' needs and provide tailored services to help drive value creation. With market disruptive services and agile business model, N2M offers clients cost-effective, tailored services with top-tier expertise, without the complexity of legacy structures." said Katherine Frazier, Managing Director.

About N2M:

N2M is an award-winning boutique professional services firm and trusted ally to companies worldwide. N2M helps clients drive sustainable value through market-leading services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and M&A advisory.

Learn more about N2M: https://n2mco.com

