NAACP Hosts 55th Image Awards Golf Invitational Promoting Diversity in Golf

"Today, amidst the stunning backdrop of Monarch Beach Golf Links, we unite to honor the game of golf and celebrate Black excellence in sports, entertainment, and beyond," said Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP. "Paving the way for the future of this beloved sport, we reaffirm our dedication to shattering barriers and showcasing the talent and achievements of our community. Together, we drive forward, honoring our past, embracing our present, and championing a future where everyone has a fair shot at success."

This year's Black Excellence On-Course Awards Museum showcased photographs of Black legends, celebrating their achievements both on and off the green. The event aimed to address the lack of diversity in professional golf, where African Americans comprise only 9% of players, according to Zippia demographics.

The Golf Invitational featured 20 teams composed of prominent Image Awards nominees, entertainers, athletes, and industry leaders, competing in a 5-person tournament scramble format. The event was hosted by Matt Barnes, former NBA star and host of the All the Smoke Podcast, and Seema Sadekar, Professional Golfer and Vice President of PGD Global.

Celebrity participants included:

Kevin Garnett, Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer, and Host of KG Certified Podcast

Paul Pierce, Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer

Ron Walden (Please confirm identity)

Chance Brown, Media Personality & Former LAPD Officer

Su'a Cravens, Former NFL Player

Loulou Gonzalez, Comedian and Actress

Ty Young, Former WNBA Player

Flex Alexander, Actor & Comedian

Rocsi Diaz, TV Host & Personality

Jason Moore, Actor & Comedian

TJ Ward, Former NFL Player

Tony Cornelius, Soul Train Royalty

Gary "G Thang" Johnson, Comedian

Geno Taylor, NAACP Nominee, Actor

Malcolm Smith, Former NFL Player and Super Bowl MVP

Ben Baller, Actor & Jeweler

Heath Pearce, Former MLS & FIFA Star

Jimmy King, Former NBA Player

John Salley, Former NBA Player

Aaron Beverly, Pro Golfer

Adrian Holmes, Actor

Brandon Rush, Former NBA Player

Mario Chalmers, Former NBA Player and Champion

Isaac Keys, American Actor & former NFL Player

Alex Thomas, Actor & Comedian

Jose Canseco, Former MLB Star and Champion

Norm Nixon, Former NBA Star and Champion

Glynn Turman, Award-Winning Actor

Corbin Reid, Actress

Marcus Tanksley, Comedian

Catfish Jean, Actor

Kathleen Bradley, Former Model, Actress

Eric Williams, Entrepreneur

Oren Williams, Actor

Kenny Lattimore, R&B Singer

Brittney Griner, WNBA Star

Johnny Gill, R&B Singer

Special guests enjoyed the action from the Clubhouse Lounge presented by Dewar's, with specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. A live DJ provided upbeat music throughout the event.

Closing ceremonies featured a lavish dinner and lively awards announcements celebrating the winners of the day. The winners are as follows:

1st Place:

Team Matt Barnes/Aaron Beverly

Matt Barnes

Aaron Beverly

Big Percy

Luie Brambila

Kenneth O'Shea

2nd Place:

Team D Jackson/E Williams/D Green

Desean Jackson

Eric Williams

Dannon Green

Leroy Nix

Cory Horton

3rd Place:

Team Ben Baller

Ben Baller

Kainon Jasper

Keenan Towns

Bobby D Willis

Kenny Smith

Most Honest Team:

Team Corbin Reid

Corbin Reid

Kyle Bowser

Overton Wilkins

Kelle Rozell

James Dubose

For more information, please contact:

Eileen Lopez

Media & Public Relations

Event Management & Advocacy

(562) 685-5744

[email protected]

Nisha Sadekar

CEO & Event Producer, PGD Global

(310) 926-4075

[email protected]

NAACP Image Awards Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

Luis Defrank | [email protected]

Ariana Drummond | [email protected]

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race–based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP–LDF – was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

About PGD Global

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is the future of golf entertainment meets golf entry. An innovative golf-focused firm, directing and producing luxury and purposeful events and content for some of the world's most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Jalen Rose, The Calvin Peete Foundation, Toyota, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD creates the most innovative golf tournaments and experiences with a focus on elevating and celebrating diversity and inclusion within the game. In 2020 PGD Global announced "Project Fairway", a movement dedicated to growing the game of golf for young girls and women by connecting them with golf through lifestyle and wellness. PGD Global operates golf-lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game with creativity, purpose and inspiration. More info: http://pgdglobal.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at http://www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About Monarch Beach Golf Links

Nestled along the breathtaking bluffs of Dana Point, California, Monarch Beach Golf Links offers an unparalleled golfing experience amidst stunning natural beauty. Designed by renowned master architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr., our one-of-a-kind course boasts panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, creating an unforgettable backdrop for every round.

As one of the few oceanfront golf courses in California, Monarch Beach Golf Links provides golfers with a challenging yet fair par-70 championship layout. From commanding vistas of the sea to sweeping views beyond, each hole offers a unique and exhilarating playing experience.

For more information and to book your tee time, visit Monarch Beach Golf Links.

SOURCE Play Golf Designs, Inc