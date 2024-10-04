NAAE, Inc. Launches Institutional Accreditation Organization to Elevate Excellence and Rigor In Higher Education

"Our standards and processes offer a strong foundation for confidence in the higher education system, ensuring that institutions provide value relative to student intentions and their intellectual, spiritual and financial investment." Post this

NAAE's rigorous accreditation process will certify the delivery of excellence and scholarship at levels that go beyond the temporal, financial and intellectual investments and expectations of students, their families, and the greater community. Through its peer review and quality assurance system, NAAE, Inc. will help member institutions fortify their academic rigor, uphold the integrity of scholarship, and defend the independence of thought, all of which are critical to restoring the heart of higher education.

"NAAE, Inc. is filling an essential gap in the accreditation landscape," explains Livengood. "Our standards and processes offer a strong foundation for confidence in the higher education system, ensuring that institutions provide value relative to student intentions and their intellectual, spiritual and financial investment."

NAAE, Inc., a 501(c)(3), was founded in 2023 in response to a shifting accreditation landscape –including the U.S. Department of Education's 2020 decision to eliminate the distinction between "regional" and "national" accreditation. This change opened the door for new accreditation bodies, such as NAAE, Inc., to compete with legacy accreditors and offer fresh approaches to institutional review.

The launch of NAAE, Inc. comes at a time when the value of higher education is under considerable scrutiny by students, families, funders, and policymakers alike. As stakeholders call for a range of reforms – from lowering costs through government subsidies to embracing virtual instruction – NAAE, Inc. remains steadfast in its belief that the core of higher education must remain focused on the intellectual, spiritual, and practical development of students.

The reception to the launch of NAAE, Inc. by colleges, universities, and the higher education policy community has been overwhelmingly positive. NAAE is actively recruiting members, commissioners, peer evaluators, and professional staff to engage in thoughtful conversations about academic quality and institutional independence. By establishing itself as a credible and forward-thinking accreditor, NAAE's goal is to become a trusted partner in the higher education community.

