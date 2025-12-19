NAAE Seeks Feedback on Standards, Measures of Accreditation

Now is the time for the higher education sector and other interested parties to provide meaningful commentary on NAAE's standards and measures. The feedback received will be critical to ensuring NAAE establishes and enforces a set of standards that are relevant, fair, and clear. Post this

NAAE has collaborated with individuals and organizations within the higher education space to formulate the structure, scope, and focus of its accreditation program. In early December 2025, NAAE's Commission on Accreditation reviewed, revised, and approved the preliminary draft standards and measures for public circulation.

"Now is the time for the higher education sector and other interested parties to provide meaningful commentary on NAAE's standards and measures. The feedback received will be critical to ensuring NAAE establishes and enforces a set of standards that are relevant, fair, and clear," Livengood said.

The survey instrument for collecting comments will be open through January 20, 2026. To access the on-line survey, click here. (https://www.naaeinc.org/callforcomment)

After all the comments are curated, the NAAE Commission on Accreditation will meet to review, analyze, and consider revisions. A final, public version of the standards and measures will then become available at www.naaeinc.org.

If you have questions about the survey or the purpose of the Call for Comments, please contact NAAE at 502.290.0076 or [email protected].

About NAAE Inc.:

NAAE was established to be a driving force that will withstand the social and political influences which erode fidelity to academic excellence, student achievement, and student learning.

Through a dynamic quality assurance system of partnership, peer review, and accountability, NAAE and its members will restore the priorities of authentic scholarship, freedom for independent inquiry, and re-prioritization of academic rigor and integrity.

For more information about NAAE's mission, principles, resources and organization, go to www.naaeinc.org.

Media Contact

Tim Mason, Mason Marketing, 1 585-259-0241, [email protected], www.masonmarketing.com

SOURCE National Association for Academic Excellence (NAAE)