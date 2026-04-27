NAAIM 2026 Founders Award Presented to Davide Pandini, Italian Financial Analyst and Technical Director of STMicroelectronics

"Dr. Pandini's research challenges conventional thinking on pairs trading and shows that execution efficiency and risk control can be just as important as statistical models in today's evolving markets." — Barry Arnold, NAAIM President Post this

Originally developed in the 1980s, pairs trading assumes two stocks with similar trading patterns and returns in the past will exhibit the same relationship or cointegration in future markets. Thus, if prices diverge, traders anticipate future convergence or mean reversion by shorting the overvalued stock and going long the undervalued one. In his research paper, Dr. Pandini asks whether pairs trading is still a valid strategy given more than 40 years of market evolution.

Among the conclusions of the paper is that in-sample cointegration is not a strict prerequisite for out-of-sample profitability. Short-horizon mean-reversion rules can exploit transient, regime-dependent corrections in relative prices without requiring a perfectly stationary spread. The lack of cointegration, however, implies drift risk (non-stationarity); hence, rigorous risk control is essential in contemporary pairs trading, according to Dr. Pandini. His paper also establishes that multi-asset combinations can effectively filter idiosyncratic risk to preserve a stable common stochastic trend.

"A key point the paper makes is its explicit modeling of transaction costs," said NAAIM President Barry Arnold. "Dr. Pandini demonstrates that execution efficiency can be as important as statistical modeling. A modest 10 basis point cost can significantly reduce the Sharpe ratio in high turnover strategies. I also appreciated his discussion of 'drift risk' in commodity-linked pairs, making them less suitable for traditional pairs trading."

Dr. Pandini will present his Founders Award paper at the National Association of Active Investment Managers annual Uncommon Knowledge Conference on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2026, at the Tampa Westin Waterside in Tampa, Florida. For information on the conference, visit www.naaim.org. To download the full paper, visit: https://naaim.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Stationary-But-Not-Profitable-A-Critical-Look-at-Pairs-Trading-2026-Davide-Pandini-PhD.pdf

The NAAIM Founders Award, established in 2009, aims to promote knowledge of active investment management by inviting and publishing research about active strategies and their outcomes. Over the past 17 years, the competition has taken on an international flavor with winners from Australia, Germany and now Italy. Among the competitors in 2026 were submissions from India.

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Barry Arnold, National Association of Active Investment Managers, 1 303-979-1280, [email protected], www.naaim.org

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SOURCE National Association of Active Investment Managers