NAASE Names Ryan Bivinetto the 2025 Sales Engineer of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Association of Sales Engineers (NAASE) today announced that Ryan Bivinetto, Sales Engineering Manager, Global at BlackBerry Radar, has been named 2025 Sales Engineer of the Year. The annual honor recognizes standout practitioners who deliver measurable customer outcomes, advance solution innovation, and strengthen the sales engineering community.

Bivinetto, based in California, brings an operations‑first perspective to telematics from prior roles as an EMT, electrician, and fleet maintenance professional. At BlackBerry Radar he averages about 10 enterprise wins per year, serves on the Radar Product Council, and contributes to patent‑backed capabilities. Customers credit his analytics dashboards and a maintenance module with surfacing new revenue and reducing overdue service events by more than 25 percent within a quarter. He also builds reusable demo frameworks and SE toolkits, and mentors Future Leaders cohorts. Ryan was nominated by 18 of his peers.

"Ryan exemplifies what great sales engineers do for customers and teams," said Diana Diaco Cervantes, President of NAASE. "He translates complex requirements into clear solutions, proves value quickly, and invests in the people around him. This recognition reflects consistent results, thoughtful innovation, and the community mindset our profession depends on."

"Sales engineering is the art and science of engineering a sales process that leads to customer success. Ryan embodies that craft: he speaks both business and technology, earns the trusted‑advisor seat with customers, and turns know‑how into assets the rest of the team can reuse," added Sachin Wadhawan, NAASE Board Member and author of Trust Your SE.

The call for entries drew strong interest across North America, with more than 600 downloads of the nomination materials, resulting in 67 entries via self and peer nominations from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Texas (11) and California (9) led the top locations; candidates varied in seniority level, and came from multiple industries, led by Manufacturing (21) and Software (19). After eligibility and technical review, qualified nominations went to a panel of six NAASE Advisory Board judges who scored submissions on impact, innovation, and leadership. Ten finalists advanced to a video round, eight submitted presentations, and each was scored independently by three judges using a composite that included clarity, difference made, and outreach.

For finalists, program details, and media assets, visit the SE of the Year 2025 page:https://sales-engineering.org/se2025/.

The North American Association of Sales Engineers (NAASE) is a professional association dedicated to advancing the role and impact of sales engineers across industries.

