NAB Show and FMC launch AI Training & Certifications for Digital Creatives to Stay Ahead of Emerging Trends

"We know broadcasters are looking for cost-effective ways to educate their teams on how to implement AI to increase operational efficiency and innovation," said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, NAB Industry Affairs. "NAB is excited to partner with Future Media Conferences to offer detailed AI certification trainings for television and radio broadcasters. Whether you are just beginning to explore how AI can improve productivity or currently deploying AI at your station, this course will show you how to get the most out of AI to drive sales, create content and stay ahead of the competition."

In-Person and Virtual: AI Training & Certifications

Live at NAB Show and Online:

AI Broadcast TV: Revolutionizing Broadcasting

Enhance news and video-on-demand editing with AI tools like Descript and Premiere Pro in this insightful workshop.

AI VFX & Motion: Crafting Visual Wonders with AI

Delve into AI for VFX and motion graphics, exploring tools like Firefly and Runway for innovative post-production.

Online Workshops:

AI Design: The Future of Image Creation

Immerse yourself in AI photography and design, using tools like Adobe Photoshop and DALL•E to boost creativity and efficiency.

AI Video Editing: Frame the Future

Learn AI and Machine Learning for video editing, enhancing your work with tools like Descript and Premiere Pro.

AI Sound Mastering: Tune into Tomorrow

Discover AI's role in sound engineering and production, using Adobe Audition and Izotope RX to push audio boundaries.

AI Broadcast Radio: Making Sound Waves

Uncover how AI enhances audio quality and workflows in radio with Adobe Audition, LANDR, and more.

AI Legal: Business Ethics of Content Creation

Navigate the legalities and ethics of generative AI in content creation, focusing on terms of service and client relations.

The two, in-person workshops will be held at the 2024 NAB Show on April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center in South Hall. Priced at $299 and purchased through NAB Show registration, these dynamic sessions will offer in-depth training in AI for VFX, motion graphics and broadcasting with advanced tools. Attendees can further their professional development post-workshop by purchasing an AI certification exam voucher for either specialty for an additional $149.

Launching in February, the online courses offer a comprehensive three-hour, online deep-dive guided by industry experts priced at $299. Attendees can pursue certification in any specialization for an additional $149, which covers the Certification Exam and earns them an industry-recognized, NAB Show and FMC authorized certification badge.

Whether attendees want to enhance their skills, change career paths or keep pace with technological advancements, these workshops provide a solid foundation for success aimed to refine technical skills and demonstrate how AI can complement expertise.

"We believe in enriching creative workflows with AI, offering tools that bring out the best in each professional," Ben Kozuch, president and founder of FMC, states. "It's about empowering them to explore new horizons without losing sight of their core strengths."

If you have additional questions you can reach out to Jordan Belmont, senior project manager at [email protected].

NAB Show news media registration is open. Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list. Visit the press resources page of our website and explore our coverage toolbox for media kits, creative assets, style guides and more.

