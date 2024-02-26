NAB Show Exhibitor Video Interview and Post-Show Marketing Services Program Unveiled by TV Metaverse Show

NAB Show Press Booth Video Interview by TV Metaverse Show Host and Film Crew with New Media and Promotion Options

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TV Metaverse Show announces its film crew will be interviewing exhibitors at the NAB Show to cover media gadgets, innovations and apps. Interviews are converted to multiple media posts which are published over several months to create online awareness, boost SEO value, influence prospective customers and to generate sales leads.

Unscripted on-site video interviews are done at no cost. To get more publicity, credibility and get customer contact information, companies can sponsor promotion options.

To register to be on the interview candidate list, go to TVmVerse.Show/nab2024

Video interviews done at the exhibitors booth add credibility and company branding images. The interview is done by one of our TV Metaverse show hosts and filming is done by our expert production crew.

To increase the interview value, questions and topics can be reviewed and updated to increase the online discoverability and search engine ranking - SEO Boost.

Company media materials such as product photos, demo video clips and promotional graphics with barcodes and links can be merged into the interview video increasing the viewing impact - customer influence.

Additional podcast recording done after the event can create expanded promotional media and resources that can be setup for download registration - sales lead generation.

Trade Show Video Interview Options:

Bronze - Free PR - No Cost - Meet at Show, TV Show Co-Host Interview, Film Crew, Published within 2 Weeks

Silver - Pre-Interview Questions - Add Key Questions, Topics & References to Company Website Links, Profile Page with Discoverable Topics & Links - 3 Media Posts - 1 months

Gold - Multi-Media Blitz - Add Product Photos & Images into Video Interview,

Youtube Video Trailer with Call to Action - 10 Media Posts over 3 months - SEO Boost

Platinum - Expanded Content - Add Podcast Interview, Magazine Article, Reference Material with Contact Form - 20+ Media Posts over 6 months, 10+ Original Photos & videos for company use - Lead Generation

To get more information about enhanced interview sponsorship options, go to TVmVerse.Show/nabsponsor

To see TV Metaverse Innovation Shorts, go to https://TVmVerse.Show/shorts

Key TV Metaverse Media Promotion Options:

Company Profile Web Page - on TV Metaverse Show website - discoverable innovation description + link - main value SEO.

Rapid Interview Publishing - video published within 48 Hours.

Daily Live Summaries - streamed live from NAB with company name, key topic and booth number + media posts. Sponsors get a media post with booth number and image during the show - attract booth visitors.

Pre-Interview Questions - review topics & questions in advance - can include references to items on company website - pre-schedule interview at show.

Interview Email Announcement to Magazine Subscribers - can be done during the show.

Interview Media Merge - add company references, product/service photos & videos into interview - show and tell - bar codes & links to company website pages ok.

Media Posts - with links - multiple channels - Youtube, Blog, Twitter, Groups, Instagram & Others - up to 50 posts with links for up to 1 year - significant SEO boosting

Original Media Content - get unique images, video clips and media clips from the interview which can be published on any of your media channels.

Hosted Resources with Contact Registration - white papers, tutorials or other value resources can be setup for contact download registration - sales lead generation.

Rapid Pre-Content Lead Generation - setup web pages with summaries of white papers, tutorials and guides that are not published yet with alert contact submission requests when released. Immediate followup and request what the person wants and use the feedback to create better content. - rapid sales lead generation.

Podcast Interview - additional content - audio interview - can be done after the trade show. It is distributed on iTunes, iHeartRadio and most podcast platforms and typically covers 20+ key questions/topics. The podcast interview is transcribed and converted into article(s) & media posts - high value promotional media creation.

Industry Magazine Article - in industry magazine - print, electronic and web page with links. Discoverable, credible & good lead generation.

Remote Video Interview - company spokesperson interviewed via computer - 4K HD - pre-scripted, product images & video merged - calls to action.

About TV Metaverse Show Innovation Shorts

TV Metaverse Show Innovation Shorts are video interviews that cover key media gadgets, innovations and apps. They can be filmed at trade show exhibitor booths (great credibility and branding) or by remote interviewing. Interviews are performed by a TV Metaverse show host and professional film crew. Interviews can be pre-scripted to include key questions and topics. Photos and demo video clips with barcodes and links can be merged into the interview. An additional podcast interview can expand the content and be converted into materials that generate sales lead contacts.

About TV Metaverse Show

TV Metaverse Show is a series that helps you to discover television industry innovations, gadgets, and exciting opportunities. Each episode has guests that share new and inspiring ways to watch, enjoy, and learn about new media technology and business. Viewers are guided through interviews and demonstrations of cool TV innovations from inventors, experts, and industry leaders. If you are part of the TV industry, want to be part of the television business, or just want to discover and explore TV tech options, this show will educate and amaze you. TV Metaverse Show is produced and distributed by DiscoverNet.

Media Contact

Lawrence J Harte, TV Metaverse Show, 1 9193010109, [email protected], tvmverse.show

SOURCE DiscoverNet