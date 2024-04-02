NABA, Inc. announces Deloitte* as Lead Sponsor of Insight 2024: FLOW National Convention and Expo, Reinforcing Commitment to Diversity and Innovation

Guylaine Saint Juste, President and CEO of NABA Inc., emphasized, "Our collaboration with Deloitte stands as a beacon for equity and innovation in the accounting industry. Together, we are shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all, irrespective of background or origin." Post this

Insight 2024: FLOW, NABA's flagship event, will unite industry leaders, professionals, and students for an immersive experience focused on collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and exploring the latest trends in the accounting, business, finance, and entrepreneurship sectors. As the lead sponsor, Deloitte will play a pivotal role in helping shape the event by contributing to a range of plenaries, sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities. This sponsorship reflects Deloitte's dedication to promoting equity and inclusion within the industry, aligning with NABA's mission to empower Black professionals at every step of their journey.

Guylaine Saint Juste, President and CEO of NABA Inc., emphasized, "Our collaboration with Deloitte stands as a beacon for equity and innovation in the accounting industry. Together, we are shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all, irrespective of background or origin."

"NABA is honored to continue our relationship with Deloitte as the lead sponsor for Insight 2024: FLOW. Their unwavering support allows us to create an impactful and inclusive platform for professionals and students to connect, learn, and thrive in their careers," affirmed Kim Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at NABA Inc.

Insight 2024: FLOW will take place from June 17-21, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. NABA anticipates record attendance and a transformative experience for all participants.

"Our collaboration with NABA has amplified our influence in promoting equity and inclusion, and the achievements we've accomplished together stand as some of the most fulfilling and proud moments in my career. Insight 2024: FLOW illustrates our shared dedication to nurturing future leaders and reshaping the accounting industry for the better, and we are honored to play a role in this transformative journey for the profession." – Lara Abrash, Chair, Deloitte US

"Deloitte and NABA share a commitment to diversifying the accounting and finance industry, and providing pathways of opportunity for individuals to overcome systemic barriers that could prohibit them from reaching their full potential," said Jason Girzadas, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte US. "We're proud to collaborate with NABA in support of their annual conference to bring this important vision to life for attendees as we work toward creating an equitable workforce for all."

About NABA Inc.: NABA Inc. is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting as We Climb. Visit www.nabainc.org to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and risk and financial advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together to make a lasting difference for the greater good—delivering measurable, sustainable results for our client and communities that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important. Building on more than 175 years of service, their network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at http://www.deloitte.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

