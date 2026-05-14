NABOB and Onyx Impact Launch Creator Mastermind to Build Scalable Black-Owned Media Businesses

"Black creators shape culture and drive consumer engagement, yet remain locked out of the systems that convert influence into lasting revenue," said Jim Winston, President of NABOB. Post this

Twenty-five creators will be selected for the inaugural cohort, gaining access to mentorship, infrastructure, and monetization frameworks typically reserved for larger media companies and agencies.

"The disconnect between cultural impact and capital access remains one of the biggest inefficiencies in today's media ecosystem," said Jim Winston, President of NABOB. "Black creators consistently drive engagement and shape consumer behavior, yet lack equitable access to the systems that translate that influence into sustained revenue. This program is designed to bridge that gap—for both creators and the brands looking to partner with them at scale."

The curriculum focuses on three core areas critical to advertisers and agencies: standardized measurement, consistent content pipelines, and brand partnership readiness. Participants will receive training in audience analytics, AI tools, cross-platform distribution, IP development, and deal structuring, and will also gain direct exposure to media buyers and national brands.

The program will culminate in the Creator Upfronts this October, positioning participants to present integrated media offerings to advertisers in a format familiar to traditional TV and digital buyers, an intentional move to align creator-led platforms with established media buying cycles.

"Black storytelling has always held the line on truth in America. At a time when our truth, our history, and our culture are being erased and attacked, the Invest in Black Media campaign is key to protecting that legacy," said Esosa Osa, Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact. "The NABOB Creator Mastermind meets the moment by helping creators not just make content, but own the platforms, data, and deals behind it on their own terms. We're proud to invest in this work and invite brands, agencies, and investors who claim to care about truth and accuracy in journalism to do the same."

Applications for the NABOB Creator Mastermind open May 14th and close June 15, 2026. In addition to creators, NABOB is actively engaging brand partners and agencies interested in early access to a curated pipeline of enterprise-ready talent.

How to Get Involved

Creators: Applications open May 14th and close June 15, 2026. Open to Black creators across platforms, including podcasters.

Apply at: www.nabobcreatormastermind.com

Brand Partners & Agencies: Opportunities available to engage with and sponsor a vetted cohort of creators aligned to brand and advertiser needs.

Inquiries: [email protected]

Facilitators & Industry Leaders: Executives and strategists interested in mentoring or contributing to the program are encouraged to connect.

Contact: [email protected]

About NABOB

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) is the leading trade association representing Black-owned radio and television stations in the United States. For over 40 years, NABOB has advanced policies and partnerships that drive equitable ownership and representation across the media landscape.

About Onyx Impact

Onyx Impact is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research, education, and digital innovation hub dedicated to empowering Black communities and exposing and countering the information threats that undermine Black progress.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, 1 2024638722, [email protected], https://nabob.org/

SOURCE National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters