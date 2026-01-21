NACD Atlanta Appoints New Board Chair, Marisol Angelini, and Board Directors, Edwina Payne and Stephen Powell

"I am honored to accept the position of Chair of the Board for NACD Atlanta. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, chapter members, sponsors and partners to further our mission," said Marisol Angelini, NACD Atlanta Board Chair. Post this

She serves as a C‑suite advisor and executive mentor with the Ariel Group, a global leadership‑development firm where Marisol coaches senior executives to strengthen influence, elevate strategic clarity, and lead with purpose. Marisol is also engaged with Endeavor Global Inc. as a business leader, expert, and coach to high‑growth companies worldwide, serving on several advisory boards and guiding founders on scaling, commercial strategy, and organizational capability.

In addition, she previously served on the board of Bush Brothers & Company, a 100‑plus‑year‑old family enterprise and the leading branded bean manufacturer in the United States, and Jugos del Valle, a joint venture with The Coca-Cola company in Brazil.

Marisol's executive career includes senior leadership roles at The Coca‑Cola Company, where she served as CMO/VP of Marketing across multiple operating units (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe) and as General Manager of the global Glaceau business while also leading the global Water and Tea categories. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble in Latin America across multiple categories. She has played key roles in multiple acquisitions at both companies, driving profitable integration and growth.

She holds an MBA from Mercer University and a BA from Georgia State University, and has completed executive programs at Wharton, UCLA, and the Kellogg School of Management.

"I am honored to accept the position of Chair of the Board for NACD Atlanta. NACD plays a critical role in advancing governance excellence, strengthening director effectiveness, and supporting the continuous development of board leaders. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, chapter members, sponsors and partners to further our mission, deepen engagement across the Atlanta governance community, and uphold the highest standards of accountability, diversity, and strategic oversight. It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to contribute to the continued advancement of board leadership," said Marisol Angelini, NACD Atlanta Board Chair.

"I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome and work alongside Edwina Payne and Stephen Powell as the newest members of the NACD Atlanta Board of Directors. Edwina is an accomplished board director and global executive, with a background of leadership in technology, supply chain, and business transformation across highly regulated industries. Her deep expertise in digital transformation, M&A integration, and enterprise risk oversight will be invaluable. Concurrently, we welcome Stephen, who brings extensive board governance experience, including his current role as Lead Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. His robust background in capital investment, private equity, and corporate finance advisory will significantly enrich our board's strategic and financial expertise. Their combined wealth of experience and commitment to governance will be tremendous assets to the NACD Atlanta chapter," said Marisol Angelini, NACD Atlanta Board Chair.

Edwina Payne is a seasoned board director and global executive with over three decades of leadership in technology, supply chain, and business transformation across highly regulated industries, including life sciences, financial services, and consumer goods. She brings deep expertise in digital transformation, M&A integration, and enterprise risk oversight — with a strong operator's lens and boardroom fluency in strategic planning, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and audit governance.

Edwina currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Royal Neighbors of America, where she sits on the Audit and Compensation Committees, and Sunrise Banks, where she serves on the Technology and Compliance Committees. She previously served on the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, contributing to the Audit, Enterprise Risk and Operations, and Governance & Compensation Committees. In each role, she has provided critical oversight of financial integrity, technology risk, and organizational succession planning.

Her executive career includes Chief Information Officer and senior leadership roles at Varsity Brands, McKesson, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's, and Avanos Medical. She has led large-scale integrations and divestitures, delivering millions in synergies, and partnered closely with business leaders to improve operational performance while maintaining regulatory and data compliance. Notably, she delivered a $0.13 EPS lift at Halyard Health through vendor restructuring and led the IT separation and digital transformation following a divestiture to Owens & Minor.

Passionate about health care, leadership and education, Edwina serves on the Board of Directors for the Task Force for Global Health, serving on their Finance and Governance committees. She also serves on the Purdue Polytechnic Dean's Council at Purdue University.

Edwina holds a bachelor's degree in computer technology from Purdue University in 1986 and is a NACD Certified Director. In 2009 Edwina was named a Distinguished Alumni by Purdue University, was recognized as a 2012 CIO 100 award winner from IDG, was a finalist for Georgia CIO of the Year in 2018 and 2022 and was recognized by HMG as a 2019 Top Technology Executive to Watch. Edwina is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

"NACD has been instrumental in my own development as a director, and I'm excited to give back by serving on the Atlanta board. I look forward to helping create meaningful programming and supporting our region's directors as they navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead," said Ms. Payne.

"Edwina's experience in Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity will support our focus on Technology Leaders in the Greater Atlanta area. Her international experience, combined with her healthcare and board experience will be an invaluable asset to our entire board and our membership," said Cindy Baerman, Chair Emeritus, NACD Atlanta.

Stephen Powell invests in, advises and serves on the boards of consumer facing private and public companies with a focus on consumer and business services, consumer brands and omnichannel distribution, franchising, direct response marketing, and B2B and B2C SaaS technologies in the health, wellness, fitness, hospitality and selected financial services sectors.

Currently, Stephen serves as Lead Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, and on the boards of private equity backed and emerging growth private companies. Prior board roles include Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (acquiror of Arko Corp.), Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (acquiror of Biote Medical), and Atkins Nutritionals (predecessor of Simply Good Food Company), among others. His board governance experience also includes founding and serving as a director and faculty member of the Herndon Directors Institute and the Stakeholder Governance Institute, and a contributor to the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

Stephen's capital investment and operating experience includes positions as a senior advisor and co-investor with private equity investors Roark Capital Group and L Catterton Partners; managing director of private equity and private credit investor Prospect Capital Management; founder and Vice Chairman of private equity investor Cameron Capital; and acquiror and co-CEO of a national consumer services, distribution and omni-channel retail company sold to the NYSE listed industry sector leader.

Stephen's corporate finance advisory and investment banking experience includes serving as head of consumer investment banking and a member of the credit committee of RBC Capital Markets; investment banking positions with Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, L.F. Rothschild & Co., and Prudential Securities; and audit manager of Arthur Andersen & Co. Stephen's client advisory experience includes merger / acquisition transactions, balance sheet restructuring transactions, public equity and high yield debt offerings, private equity placements and credit facilities, and board strategic advisory engagements.

Stephen earned a BS in Commerce and MBA degrees from the University of Virginia and hold FINRA Series 63 and 79 investment banking registrations.

"I've seen NACD's exceptional value firsthand as the public company I serve has leveraged NACD's strong team and remarkable resources, programs, events, and network to maximize our board's effectiveness and deliver market-leading stakeholder value. I'm excited to now join the NACD Atlanta Chapter Board to support our members as they seek to maximize their impact and create value across the organizations and communities they serve," said Mr. Powell.

"Stephen's leadership and background will be a wonderful addition to our Atlanta NACD Chapter Board. His passion for great governance along with a key focus in the health and wellness space will support our strategic initiatives. In addition, his wealth of public company board experience will continue to enhance our offerings to current and future chapter members," said Cindy Baerman, Chair Emeritus, NACD Atlanta.

To learn about upcoming NACD Atlanta Chapter programs, visit us here or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the National Association of Corporate Directors

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at [email protected] or 571-367-3708. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at [email protected] to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

Media Contact

Marina Finnegan, MHC, NACD, 1 919-452-3603, [email protected], https://www.nacdonline.org/

Lenora Kopkin, Associated Planners of Georgia (APG), 1 7703312524, [email protected], https://www.pro-apg.com/

SOURCE NACD