NACD Atlanta Appoints New Board Director, Vish Narendra

The Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), has named Vish Narendra to its Board of Directors. "Vish is an outstanding leader in the companies he serves and in our community. He is also a visionary technology leader and will bring new insights and experiences that keep the NACD Atlanta Chapter on the cutting edge of what is happening in the board room," said Becky Blalock, NACD Atlanta board member.

ATLANTA, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vish M. Narendra is the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Business Services, of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a position he has held since May 1, 2015. In this role, he leads the digital transformation, cyber security, data analytics and global shared services to improve operational efficiencies, working capital and margin growth. Mr. Narendra joined Graphic Packaging Holding Company from General Electric Company, a focused, global infrastructure leader. Mr. Narendra was with the General Electric Company from September 2001 to April 2015 where he held a series of roles with increasing responsibility, including a stint as the Asia region CIO for the Energy and Aviation businesses. Prior to the General Electric Company, Mr. Narendra was with Idea Integration from 1999 to 2001, a provider of digital strategy and application development. Mr. Narendra also worked for System Software Associates from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Narendra holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, India and an MBA from Stuart School of Business, IIT Chicago. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Board of White Cap, a construction equipment and concrete accessories distributor.