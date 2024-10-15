NACD Atlanta Appoints New Board Directors, James Dallas, Archie L. Jones, Jr., and Marvy Moore

The Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), has named James Dallas, Archie L. Jones, Jr, and Marvy Moore, Board Directors, of NACD Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "NACD Atlanta will benefit greatly from James Dallas's leadership skills in transformational change. I had the experience of working with James, when we were both Corporate Officers, during a period of rapid and disruptive change," said Mario Concha, NACD Atlanta board member.

Mr. Dallas is president of James Dallas & Associates. He consults with and speaks to companies and organizations about leading change and executive leadership development in an era of constant, disruptive change. James is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience as an agent of change in large domestic and international corporate settings. He has successfully implemented over 10 transformational and turnaround initiatives, 30 acquisition integrations, 5 operations/quality shared services centers of excellence, and 3 innovation centers. James has over 30 years experience in General Management/business operations roles as well as Chief Information Officer positions. He retired in September 2013 as Senior Vice President of Quality, Operations and IT at Medtronic, Inc., a global medical technology company that employs approximately 45,000 people and does business in more than 120 countries. James also served as a member of Medtronic's executive management team.

Prior to joining Medtronic in 2006, he was Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Georgia-Pacific Corporation, a global forest products company that employed over 55,000 people. In his 22 years at Georgia Pacific, James held a series of progressively more responsible information technology and operating roles. He also served as a member of Georgia Pacific's executive management team. The majority of James' career has been focused on bridging the gap between strategy and execution, using IT both strategically and entrepreneurially, and leadership development.

He has served on for-profit and non-profit boards for over 20 years and is currently on the boards of Centene, KeyCorp and Grady Memorial Hospital. James has also written a book titled "Mastering the Art of Change: Overcome the Obstacles, Inspire The People, and Succeed Where Others Fail" and has had articles featured in Fortune.com.

Mr. Dallas is a native of Atlanta, GA. He and his wife Celest have been married for 43 years and have three daughters. James' proudest professional accomplishment is the number of people he has sponsored and mentored who are in the C-suite and on the boards of multibillion-dollar companies.

"It's a tremendous honor to play a role in fulfilling the Atlanta NACD's mission of ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges," said Mr. Dallas.

"The Atlanta Chapter is thrilled to welcome Archie L Jones to our board of directors. Archie brings public board experience with Corpay and experience as an author, educator, speaker, advisor and investor. His most recent book, The Treasure You Seek: A Guide to Developing and Leveraging Your Leadership Capital is available now. We are pleased that he is willing to serve as a new NACD/Atlanta board member "said Connie Engle, Chair Emeritus, NACD Atlanta.

Archie L. Jones, Jr. is an accomplished author, educator, speaker, advisor and investor. As the founder and CEO of NxGen COACH NetworkTM, he draws from his own leadership journey to empower and coach the next generation of global leaders through speaking engagements, workshops, his podcast, and new book, The Treasure You Seek: A Guide to Developing and Leveraging Your Leadership Capital.

An award-winning Harvard Business School professor, Archie develops and delivers innovative curriculum focused on entrepreneurial leadership. For three decades, he has led successful private equity investments and value creation in public and private companies, including Merrill Lynch, Parthenon Capital, Kenexa, IBM and NOW Corporation. With his focus on strategy, private equity and corporate M&A transactions, Archie led investments across a variety of industries and sectors in the US, Asia and Europe. He is an operating partner and senior advisor for Six Pillars Partners.

Archie was named one of Savoy Magazine's "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors," recognized by Board Prospect's as one of "100 Black Board Members Making a Difference", is a member of The Executive Leadership Council, contributes to Impact Entrepreneur Magazine, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Corpay. His social impact work with organizations such as Year Up, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs and New Profit drive innovation and systemic change. Archie is also a faculty co-sponsor of Harvard Business School's Black Investment Club, faculty advisor to the school's Social Enterprise Initiative, and is the faculty lead of the Upswell Forum. Additionally, he serves as Board Chairman of Project Evident and is a board member of the Genesys Works and the Elev8 Foundation.

Archie is a NACD Certified Director, Certified Public Accountant, graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard Business School, and enjoys fishing and golf with his 3 sons.

"The Atlanta Chapter of NACD has been educating, inspiring and empowering current and aspiring leaders in governance for 25 years. I look forward to continuing and expanding this legacy of leadership," said Archie L. Jones, Jr.

"NACD Atlanta will benefit greatly from Marvy's servant leadership and high-level of engagement that I've had the pleasure of witnessing as a fellow corporate board member," said Kelly Barrett, NACD Atlanta board member.

Ms. Moore held a variety of senior management positions at AT&T throughout her 37-year career until retiring in April 2021 as Vice President and General Manager for AT&T's $2b revenue portfolio, generated primarily through 300+ retail locations and 1k+ employees in Georgia and South Carolina. Previous AT&T roles include Market Development (aligned with the AT&T's partnership with Disney), Region Vice President and Vice President - Customer Care, VP for Business Sales organizations and, outside of AT&T, as a Region VP for WW Grainger, Inc. Marvy was recently acknowledged in Ann Chow's (former CEO of AT&T Business) USA Today Best-Selling Booklist release, "Lead Bigger: The Transformative Power of Inclusion", for her contributions in creating AT&T's Women of Color initiative.

In May 2021, Ms. Moore launched a new consulting practice, Verticality Concepts, to provide resources to small businesses, non-profits and career professionals on the development and execution of growth strategies. On May 3, 2021, Ms. Moore was appointed as an Independent Director for Atlanta based The Aaron's Company where she served initially on the compensation committee and the nominating and governance committees. She currently serves on the audit and nominating and corporate governance committees. Her role as a Director has been recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors issue and Women Inc's 2023 issue.

Ms. Moore's leadership positions in the Atlanta community include serving on the boards of Women in Golf Foundation and SCORE (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization/resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration). Her work with SCORE was recognized in Savoy Magazine's July 2023 issue to encourage more black mentors to serve as volunteers. She previously served on the boards of Atlanta Technical College (chair), Morehouse College, Atlanta Workforce Development Agency (chair), Atlanta Partners for Education, Central Atlanta Progress and Georgia 100 Mentor Exchange. Ms. Moore also served as a director on the corporate board and compensation committee for Minneapolis based Ault, Inc. prior to the sale of the company.

Her career started after graduating with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees, English and Speech Communications, from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. A journalist at heart, Ms. Moore successfully made the pivot to a STEM career in technology and continues to be known by many professionals and businesses as a mentor and career coach. She received Special Recognition at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards 2015 STEM Conference.

Ms. Moore and her husband, James, are avid golfers and enjoy spending time with family and traveling. They are both South Carolina natives and support many collegiate and professional sports programs as spectators. Their daughter, Mykala Walker, is the Women's Basketball Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Arizona State University and their son, Mychal Walker, Jr. is the founder and CEO of BluXMedia, LLC, a photography and videography business based in metro Atlanta.

"I have admired the work of NACD for some time and have personally benefitted as a member of the Atlanta Chapter from the abundance of educational and networking resources that the organization provides. I'm honored to serve as a Director and look forward to contributing my talents to the growth and success of our chapter and national teams," said Ms. Moore.

To learn about upcoming NACD Atlanta Chapter programs, visit us here or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the National Association of Corporate Directors

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for board leadership for more than 40 years.

To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at [email protected] or 571-367-3708. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at [email protected] to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

Media Contact

Marina Finnegan, MHC, NACD Atlanta Chapter, 1 919.452.3603, [email protected], https://www.nacdonline.org/atlanta

Lenora Kopkin, Associated Planners of GA, 1 678.395.3618, [email protected], https://www.pro-apg.com/

SOURCE NACD Atlanta Chapter