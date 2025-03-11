NACDS: A Legislative Vehicle Must Include PBM Reform; Inaction is Costing Americans

Nearly four pharmacies are closing every day; Americans are missing out on hundreds of millions in savings just since the last Congress' end
ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) President and CEO Steven C. Anderson issued the following statement today:
"Words like 'continuing resolution,' 'budget reconciliation,' and 'standalone bill' are the words of Washington, DC. While all of these legislative vehicles are sorted out, one fact remains: pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform remains a long overdue need and the costs of inaction continue to ravage Americans, their pharmacies, and their communities.
"Every day, Americans are living with the acceleration of prescription drug price inflation and the closing of trusted and convenient pharmacies. At the hands of the PBM middlemen, nearly four pharmacies are closing each day – at an increasing rate. Americans have missed out on hundreds of millions of dollars of savings just since the last Congress ended. The costs of inaction on PBM reform are massive and they are growing, all while the PBMs redouble their revenue.
"Meanwhile, Congress has reforms ready to go – a sound package that was finalized last December. Americans need this win and it is time to deliver it to them. As Congress and the Administration figure out the legislative roadmap, PBM reform needs to get done without further needless delay."
More information is available on a new NACDS fact sheet.
NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit NACDS.org.
