NACDS: A Legislative Vehicle Must Include PBM Reform; Inaction is Costing Americans

"Every day, Americans are living with the acceleration of prescription drug price inflation and the closing of trusted and convenient pharmacies. At the hands of the PBM middlemen, nearly four pharmacies are closing each day – at an increasing rate. Americans have missed out on hundreds of millions of dollars of savings just since the last Congress ended. The costs of inaction on PBM reform are massive and they are growing, all while the PBMs redouble their revenue.

"Meanwhile, Congress has reforms ready to go – a sound package that was finalized last December. Americans need this win and it is time to deliver it to them. As Congress and the Administration figure out the legislative roadmap, PBM reform needs to get done without further needless delay."

More information is available on a new NACDS fact sheet.

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit NACDS.org.

