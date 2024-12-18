NACDS Lauds Congress for CR Negotiations, Declares "Key Votes" in House and Senate to Secure PBM Reforms Crucial for Americans and Their Pharmacies

"Now, the extraordinary leadership of dedicated legislators is poised to deliver the most significant federal progress ever in addressing PBMs' 'pharmaceutical benefit manipulation." Post this

Medicaid managed care pharmacy payment reform and a ban on spread pricing by requiring 100% pass-through to the pharmacy of the ingredient cost and of the professional dispensing fee, which could allow the federal government and states to save billions of dollars.

- Ensuring fair and adequate Medicaid managed care pharmacy reimbursement from PBMs to cover the cost to acquire and dispense prescription drugs.

- Requiring National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) survey participation to help establish benchmarks for Medicaid reimbursement to pharmacies which can be used to ensure fair reimbursement to pharmacies in Medicaid managed care and in the commercial markets.

Requiring the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to define and enforce "reasonable and relevant" Medicare Part D contract terms, including information about reimbursement and dispensing fees, and establishing in Medicare Part D an approach by which "any willing pharmacy" can truly participate and serve patients.

NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson said, "NACDS has been clear throughout the 118th Congress. Americans and their pharmacies need PBM reform; these reforms must be 'real reforms' for pharmacy-specific concerns; and Congress needs to get this 'must-pass legislation' done. Now, the extraordinary leadership of dedicated legislators is poised to deliver the most significant federal progress ever in addressing PBMs' 'pharmaceutical benefit manipulation.'"

Anderson continued, "Congress deserves tremendous credit and thanks for packaging on-point PBM reforms that will help reduce Americans' prescription drug costs, preserve access to convenient and trusted pharmacies, and confront PBM tactics jeopardizing pharmacies."

Anderson concluded, "NACDS has emphasized that Congress has done the hard work throughout the 118th Congress to get necessary PBM reforms ready to go, and that Congress needs to finish this job. With these PBM reforms, Congress is two crucial floor votes and a Presidential signature away from a landmark victory for the American people and for sound public policy."

