NACDS Promotes Marilyn Hunter to Vice President of Meetings and Conferences

In 2004, Hunter joined NACDS' meetings and conferences function, and was promoted from manager, to director, to senior director. Currently she supervises the meetings team in the seamless planning and execution of logistics, operations, and marketing for the NACDS Annual Meeting, NACDS Total Store Expo, NACDS Regional Chain Conference, and other events.

Prior to joining NACDS, Hunter's experience included work at another association – the Footwear Industries of America; positions in the travel and hospitality industry; and a strong background in retail.

"When members experience NACDS meetings and conferences, they directly encounter Marilyn's remarkable talents and hard work. She leaves nothing to chance and applies her dedication, knowledge, and attention to detail to creating one-of-a-kind experiences for collaboration and relationship building," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. "Marilyn's commitment to the industry and to her craft shine through in her constant pursuit of professional development, a high priority for NACDS. This is reflected in her 'Institute for Organization Management,' 'Certified in Exhibition Management,' and 'Certified Meeting Professional' credentials – which she applies daily for the benefit of NACDS members."

This news coincides with the prior announcement that NACDS Senior Vice President of Member Programs and Services Jim Whitman will retire in June 2025. It also coincides with the promotions of Terry Arth to senior vice president of member services and conferences and of Steve Perlowski to senior vice president of industry affairs and member relations. The promotions of Hunter, Arth, and Perlowski will be effective in June 2025. Hunter will continue to report to Arth.

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit NACDS.org.

