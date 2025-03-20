NACDS Promotes Stephanie Bennett to Vice President of Executive and Board Relations

Stephanie's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership and to her understanding and advancement of NACDS' mission. Post this

Bennett joined NACDS in November 2015. In her first role, she contributed significantly to the proactive pharmacy affairs initiatives of NACDS, with her specific focus on the Association's continuing education portfolio and on vaccine-related programming. Separately, she also contributed to the success of the NACDS Foundation – including its scholarship program, fundraising, and Faculty Scholars Program, which helps pharmacy educators further develop research skills and lead projects that advance patient care.

She joined the NACDS executive office in 2021, and assumed responsibilities related to the advancement of CEO priorities, to the efficient communications with the NACDS Board of Directors, and to collaboration with the staff team on initiatives spanning the entire Association.

NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson said, "Stephanie's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership and to her understanding and advancement of NACDS' mission. Now, we will look to her even more as a true force multiplier, especially with regard to NACDS' greatest asset: the dedicated and expert NACDS Board of Directors. She will work directly with me to foster the consistent communications and relationship-building that are necessary to empower the Board's full impact in defining and advancing the organization's priorities."

Anderson continued, "Stephanie also will continue to play a key role in helping to fuel the 'One Team' approach of the exceptionally high-performing NACDS staff, acting as a catalyst for engagement, cooperation, and collaboration. She proves herself every day as a smart, insightful, and effective professional. I congratulate her and I know she will elevate NACDS' work continuously on behalf of this great industry and the American people."

Bennett earned her master of arts in communication, culture, and technology from Georgetown University. Demonstrating a commitment to professional development, she earned the American Society of Association Executives' Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential and graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Institute for Organization Management (IOM) program.

