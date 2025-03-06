NACDS Promotes Stephen Perlowski to SVP, Industry Affairs and Member Relations

From working with suppliers and retailers, to handling complex supply chain issues, to knowing the needs of the membership over the course of decades, Steve defines service to a truly member-driven trade association. Post this

Perlowski joined the staff of NACDS in 1988. He has served in an array of roles focused on member service, industry affairs issue management, and association administration. Currently, he provides staff support to the NACDS Retail Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the NACDS Board of Directors on total-store issues, and he serves on the Coresight AI Council.

He also played leadership roles in prior initiatives of NACDS, including the Supply Chain and Logistics Committee and Conference; the Loss Prevention Committee and Conference; the American Greetings Research Council; the Executive Development programs at Cornell University and the Kellogg School at Northwestern University; the MIT Auto-ID Center; the Uniform Code Council/GS1 – U.S. Board of Directors; the GS1-U.S. Health Care Executive Committee; the Point of Purchase Advertising Institute; and the NACDS Anti-counterfeit Initiative.

"Steve has demonstrated strong leadership, wide-ranging knowledge, and a top-tier commitment to member service throughout his career at NACDS. From working with suppliers and retailers on the NACDS Retail Advisory Board, to handling complex supply chain issues, to knowing the needs of the membership over the course of decades, Steve defines service to a truly member-driven trade association," said NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. "We look forward to his continued work with the team to deliver unsurpassed value to retailer and supplier members alike."

This news coincides with last week's announcement that NACDS Senior Vice President of Member Programs and Services Jim Whitman will retire in June 2025, and yesterday's announcement that Terry Arth will serve as senior vice president of member services and conferences. Perlowski's and Arth's promotions will be effective in June 2025.

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit NACDS.org.

