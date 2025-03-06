NACDS Promotes Terry Arth to SVP, Member Services and Conferences

Terry is uniquely qualified to continuously raise the bar so that NACDS' venues and productions remain the unrivaled catalyst for industry collaboration. Post this

Arth joined the staff of NACDS in 1991. Prior to his current role, he served as senior director, meetings and international programs.

Arth has played a leadership role in the current and prior meetings and conferences of NACDS, including the present-day NACDS Annual Meeting, NACDS Total Store Expo, and NACDS Regional Chain Conference. He was instrumental in the creation and 2013 launch of the NACDS Total Store Expo, which combined the NACDS Marketplace Conference, the NACDS Pharmacy and Technology Conference, and the NACDS Supply Chain and Logistics Conference. He has helped to pioneer NACDS' use of technology to enhance all aspects of NACDS' meetings and conferences – from the member experience to the marketing of the events.

"Terry has served as a visionary, innovative, and disciplined leader on the team that has established NACDS meetings and conferences as the gold standard of the industry," stated NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson. "He is uniquely qualified to continuously raise the bar so that NACDS' venues and productions remain the unrivaled catalyst for industry collaboration. Meetings and conferences are central to Terry's professional identity, and he and the team will see to it that the highest level of member service remains the top priority for this Association."

This news coincides with last week's announcement that NACDS Senior Vice President of Member Programs and Services Jim Whitman will retire in June 2025, and Arth's promotion will be effective at that time. Additional news will be announced soon.

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit NACDS.org.

