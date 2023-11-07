NACDS: Senate Finance Committee Work is Essential to "Real" PBM Reform at the Federal Level

"NACDS' message is clear: real PBM reform at the federal level must protect Americans on Medicare and Medicaid and their pharmacies." Post this

"NACDS urges Congress to continue to stand strong on a bipartisan basis to confront the middlemen's 'pharmaceutical benefit manipulation' in healthcare and in the legislative process. Past is prologue, and the PBMs will attack and complicate this straightforward and necessary legislation in predictable and misleading ways. For all Americans and for all pharmacies, Congress cannot allow the derailing – or the sabotage – of necessary reforms.

"The legislation to be considered this Wednesday complements aspects of the Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act passed previously by the Committee. Together, the two bills include the Medicaid reforms in the NACDS-backed Protect Patient Access to Pharmacies Act; the Medicare reforms in the NACDS-backed Neighborhood Options for Patients Buying Medicines Act – including the must-have ability to ensure 'reasonable and relevant' PBM contract terms in Medicare; provisions for strong CMS enforcement; as well as provisions related to Medicare quality measures and transparency.

"Further, it is imperative that the Committee and the Congress stay focused on preventing the 'pharmaceutical benefit manipulation' that middlemen achieve by blasting through loopholes in legislation and regulation. NACDS will continue to work with the Committee and with the Congress to identify and prevent well-intended policies that could lead to further manipulation by the PBMs, which harms Americans and pharmacies of all types and sizes."

NACDS currently is advertising on the vital theme of "real reform."

