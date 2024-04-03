NACE Convention 2024: "Shaping the Future of Collegiate Esports" to be held at Full Sail University

The NACE annual convention to take place at Full Sail University from July 17-19, 2024

WINTER PARK, Fla. , April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is thrilled to announce its upcoming annual convention, scheduled to take place from July 17-19, 2024, at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. As the largest annual gathering of collegiate esports directors and coaches in North America, the NACE Convention serves as a pivotal event for the advancement of collegiate esports.

Every year, the NACE Convention brings together leaders, decision-makers, and professionals from across the collegiate esports landscape to discuss critical issues, vote on legislation, elect new leadership, and participate in professional development opportunities. This year's convention promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration, learning, and networking.

"We are excited to host the NACE Convention 2024 at Full Sail University," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports at Full Sail University. "Esports continues to grow rapidly in the collegiate space, and this convention plays a crucial role in shaping the future of esports infrastructure and competition. Full Sail is proud to be part of this important event."

With the exponential growth of esports in the collegiate sphere, the NACE Convention serves as a platform for sharing best practices, exploring emerging trends, and addressing challenges facing collegiate esports programs. Attendees can expect a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations covering topics such as program management, player development, diversity and inclusion, and the integration of esports into academic curricula.

"The NACE Convention is the central event for collegiate esports professionals," said Michael Brooks, Executive Director at NACE. "Our convention is unique in that it is designed from the bottom up, entirely by esports coaches and directors. It provides a unique opportunity for members of our community to come together, exchange ideas, and collaboratively work towards advancing the goals of collegiate esports. We look forward to welcoming attendees to Full Sail's campus in Winter Park and engaging in these productive discussions."

In addition to legislative sessions and professional development opportunities, the NACE Convention also features networking events, exhibitor showcases, and esports competitions, providing attendees with ample opportunities to connect with peers, industry partners, and potential collaborators.

Registration for the NACE Convention 2024 is now open, with early bird discounts available for those who register in advance. For more information about the convention, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our Convention Website, http://www.nacesports.org/convention.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University, a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution, offers on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

About NACE:

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is a nonprofit membership association organized by and on behalf of our member institutions, serving as the sole governing body of college esports in North America. With over 250+ member schools and growing, NACE is committed to promoting the development of collegiate esports programs through education, advocacy, and oversight.

Media Contact

Jakeyla Hawks, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, [email protected], https://www.fullsail.edu/

SOURCE Full Sail University