NACE Starleague to Hold Spring Grand Finals at Full Sail University

The two-day collegiate esports finals to be held April 27-28 at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), in partnership with Playfly Esports, is thrilled to announce the NACE Starleague Spring Grand Finals will be held on April 27-28, 2024, at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress. The finals bring elite collegiate esports teams from across North America together to compete to determine the collegiate esports champions for this current Varsity Premier season.

Over two action-packed days, 14 elite teams from colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada will go head-to-head in a competition featuring seven major gaming titles: League of Legends, Rocket League, Overwatch 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

"I am thrilled to see the culmination of talent and dedication of NACE Starleague's Varsity Premier division hosted at Full Sail University," stated Michael Brooks, Executive Director, National Association of Collegiate Esports. "It's a testament to the growth and passion within collegiate esports, and I'm excited to witness the next generation of esports champions shine on such a prestigious stage that has also hosted some of the largest professional esports events in the space."

Hosted in the largest collegiate esports arena in the country, the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, the competition will be an immersive experience displaying athletes' talents. Additionally, NACE Starleague will be distributing $15,000 in scholarship funds to select competing players.

"In being the Chairman of the Board at NACE and the Director of Esports at Full Sail University, it is such a privilege to be able to bring both worlds together to showcase the amazing collegiate talent across North America," stated Sari Kitelyn. "We at Full Sail are looking forward to welcoming the competing teams to play in our state-of-the-art esports arena."

"We are incredibly excited to bring NACE Starleague's flagship event to Full Sail this spring," said Playfly Esports Vice President of Operations, Curtis Winger. "The Grand Finals represents the very best of collegiate esports. We look forward to working with the Full Sail team to make this a truly memorable experience for the student competitors and audiences alike."

The Spring 2024 season of NACE Starleague began January 29th. The league facilitates and broadcasts matches for more than 18,000 active students from nearly 900 colleges and universities across 14 titles. Additional details about NACE Starleague's Spring Grand Finals will be released at the close of the Spring 2024 season.

For more information and updates on the Spring Grand Finals, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @nacestarleague.

About NACE Starleague

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), North America's largest association of varsity esports programs, and Playfly Esports, a Playfly Sports company and operators of the world's largest collegiate esports league, partnered to establish and launch NACE Starleague during the Fall of 2021. NACE Starleague is the world's largest collegiate esports league, with more than 20,000 active student participants representing nearly 900 schools.

NACE Starleague provides students the opportunity to represent their school and compete in regular, structured competition in many popular esports titles. Beyond competition, NACE Starleague provides students with real-world experience in esports operations, from tournament administration to broadcast production.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

