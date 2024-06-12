NAfME Awards Awards Eight Collegiate Members and Nine Institutions' Collegiate Chapters for Excellence and Achievement

The Professional Achievement Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their area of study (i.e., voice, instrumental, strings) and contribute to activities such as volunteering, work experience, and publications. Post this

Advocacy: Dickinson State University , Dickinson, North Dakota

, Advocacy: University of Nebraska at Kearney , Kearney, Nebraska

, Professional Development: Florida Gulf Coast University , Fort Myers, Florida

, Professional Development: Nazareth University, Rochester, New York

Professional Development: Ohio Northern University , Ada, Ohio

, Recruitment: Western Carolina University , Cullowhee, North Carolina

, Service: Hofstra University , Hempstead, New York

, Service: University of Idaho , Moscow, Idaho

, Service: University of Indianapolis , Indianapolis, Indiana

Eight NAfME Collegiate members were also recognized with Professional Achievement Awards. The Professional Achievement Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their area of study (i.e., voice, instrumental, strings) and contribute to activities such as volunteering, work experience, and publications. The award recipient is expected to have consistently attended State and/or National conferences, held leadership positions, and, through personal example, encouraged other collegiates to work toward the highest level of professional development.

Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2023–2024 include:

Tori Condra—University of Indianapolis , Indianapolis, Indiana

, Caroline Feryo—Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana

Madison Garraffo—Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York

Alexis Gist—University of Idaho , Moscow, Idaho

, Colleen Gorski—Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Amanda Housel—Dickinson State University, Dickinson, North Dakota

Elizabeth Marie Jones—University of Indianapolis , Indianapolis, Indiana

, Amari Junkins—Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio

To learn more about the NAfME Collegiate program, visit nafme.org/membership/collegiate.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

Follow NAfME on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme), Instagram (instagram.com/nafme), and Twitter (twitter.com/nafme).

Twitter

Media Contact

Catherina Hurlburt, National Association for Music Education, 5713233395, [email protected], https://nafme.org

SOURCE National Association for Music Education