NAfME Awards Awards Eight Collegiate Members and Nine Institutions' Collegiate Chapters for Excellence and Achievement

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) recognized the NAfME Collegiate Chapters of nine schools as "Chapters of Excellence" this June during the NAfME National Leadership Assembly. The Chapter of Excellence Recognition was developed to encourage chapters to plan and execute successful chapter advocacy, music program, professional development, recruitment strategy, and service projects. Recognition of excellent projects is conferred annually and is based on activities completed by the chapter the prior year (January through December) or during the current spring semester prior to the submission of the application.
The nine chapters receiving Chapter of Excellence Recognition for the 2023–2024 school year include:
- Advocacy: Dickinson State University, Dickinson, North Dakota
- Advocacy: University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, Nebraska
- Professional Development: Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, Florida
- Professional Development: Nazareth University, Rochester, New York
- Professional Development: Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio
- Recruitment: Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Service: Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York
- Service: University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho
- Service: University of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana
Eight NAfME Collegiate members were also recognized with Professional Achievement Awards. The Professional Achievement Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their area of study (i.e., voice, instrumental, strings) and contribute to activities such as volunteering, work experience, and publications. The award recipient is expected to have consistently attended State and/or National conferences, held leadership positions, and, through personal example, encouraged other collegiates to work toward the highest level of professional development.
Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2023–2024 include:
- Tori Condra—University of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Caroline Feryo—Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana
- Madison Garraffo—Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York
- Alexis Gist—University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho
- Colleen Gorski—Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- Amanda Housel—Dickinson State University, Dickinson, North Dakota
- Elizabeth Marie Jones—University of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Amari Junkins—Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio
To learn more about the NAfME Collegiate program, visit nafme.org/membership/collegiate.
The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.
