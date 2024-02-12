NAfME Elects Cecil Adderley 2024-2026 National President-Elect

NAfME values the contributions to music education from all the candidates who take part in this process and looks forward to Cecil Adderley carrying NAfME into the future. Post this

NAfME 2024–2026 National President-Elect: Cecil Adderley. Cecil Adderley is the Chair of Music Education at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He received his BS of Music Education-Instrumental at Western Carolina University; his Master of Music in Music Education at University of North Carolina at Greensboro; and his PhD in Music Education at the University of South Carolina. He has more than 35 years of teaching experience at the junior/senior high school and college levels. Adderley sits on the NAfME Music Teacher Profession Advisory Committee. Read more about Cecil Adderley.

North Central Division President-Elect: Clay H. Blackman. Clay H. Blackman is retired from more than 40 years of teaching at the K–12 level and has served in various leadership positions with Nebraska Music Educators Association (NMEA), most recently serving as the NMEA President and a member of the NMEA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access Committee and the Executive Committee. He has served as a clinician and adjudicator throughout the Midwest. Blackman received his BS in K–12 Music Education at the University of Nebraska Kearney and his MA in Curriculum and Instruction at Doane University. Read more about Clay H. Blackman.

Southern Division President-Elect: Annamarie Bollino. Annamarie Bollino recently began working as the Supervisor of the Arts for Prince William County Schools in Virginia after a 20-year tenure with Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia as a music educator, building administrator, and fine arts coordinator. Bollino is currently Chair of the NAfME Council of Music Program Leaders and Vice-President of the Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA). Her passion for growing the profession is evident through her work with pre-service arts educators at several institutions in Virginia. Bollino has served on state arts standards writing committees and as a grant panelist for several agencies. As a member of the Virginia Coalition for Fine Arts Education, Bollino is leading the Commonwealth's efforts to bring arts education data to stakeholders through the Arts Education Data Project. She is a fierce advocate for arts education and frequently presents content sessions and research at state, national, and international conferences. Bollino is a proud graduate of West Virginia University, George Mason University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Read more about Annamarie Bollino.

Western Division President-Elect: Anne M. Fennell. Anne M. Fennell currently serves as the K–12 Music Program Manager in the San Diego Unified School District in San Diego, California. She is the President of the California Music Educators Association. Fennell also serves as a Senior Advisory Board Member of Arts Ed SEL. She is also a Past Chair of the NAfME Council for Innovations and a past member of the NAfME Council of General Music Education. Fennell is a prolific author, presenter, keynote speaker, and clinician. She received her Bachelor in Music Education from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and her Masters in Leadership Studies at the University of San Diego. Read more about Anne M. Fennell.

