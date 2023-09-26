NAHREP Announces Establishment of the National Hispanic Construction Alliance

"I am honored to join in the effort to provide future NHCA members with capacity building, access to working capital, and opportunity awareness," said George Carrillo, Executive Director of NHCA. Tweet this

"I am honored to join in the effort to provide future NHCA members with capacity building, access to working capital, and opportunity awareness," said George Carrillo, Executive Director of NHCA. Carrillo was formerly Executive Director of Latino Built, a nonprofit led by Latino-owned business contractors working with community and trade partners to improve opportunities in construction for Latino-owned businesses in Oregon. Carrillo added, "Strengthening the role of the Latino contractor is essential to addressing labor shortfalls in the home builder industry and the housing industry in general."

"With a 23-year history of impacting national housing policy, a network of 40,000 members in nearly 100 chapters across the country, NAHREP will work together with the NHCA and with industry professionals and policymakers to advance Hispanics in the construction industry," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO.

A separate national advisory board will help establish the formal entity and ensure the representation of a cross-section of industry participants from throughout the country. Industry professionals and entities are encouraged to contact mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] to be considered for an advisory board position.

The first in-person national advisory board meeting of the National Hispanic Construction Alliance will convene, in Miami, at L'ATTITUDE September 27-30.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2023 policy priorities here.

