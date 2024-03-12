NAHREP Announces Nora Aguirre 2024 National President and Oralia Herrera 2024 President-Elect

"NAHREP is fortunate to have Nora lead us at this time when our industry needs the steady hand and experience of someone who is a tireless advocate for Hispanic homeowners. She represents all that is vital in a buyer-agent," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO. Post this

The NAHREP National President holds a vital leadership position within the organization, including Chairman of the National Board.

Oralia Herrera was installed as the 2024 President-Elect at the same ceremony. She is Broker/Owner of Century 21 TK Realty Inc. She too has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors.

"Oralia was chosen by her peers on the NAHREP Board as President-Elect for 2024. She came to this country as a child from Durango Mexico with her parents and five siblings and has built a tremendous business in Illinois that spans internationally. With over 25 years of experience in real estate, she shares her skills and wisdom generously with the NAHREP community," added Gary Acosta.

The President-Elect holds a key leadership position within NAHREP and serves as an ambassador of NAHREP's mission. Ms. Herrera will be a primary representative for the organization at industry events throughout the country.

"The Century 21 team is proud of Nora and Oralia's relentless commitment to elevating the Hispanic community, both in delivering the dream of homeownership as well as mentoring the next generation of real estate professionals. We wish them both the best in their new leadership roles," said Mike Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership. Read our 2024 policy priorities here. Watch the Hispanic Homeownership short film.

