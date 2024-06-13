NAHREP Announces Prestigious Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originator Award Recipients

"Freddie Mac is honored to congratulate the exceptional mortgage professionals recognized as NAHREP's Top 250. These leaders exemplify the powerful impact of culturally competent, community-focused lending in making homeownership a reality for more Hispanic families." Post this

DHI Mortgage has earned the top spot for the second consecutive year, with Guaranteed Rate Companies and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC following closely. An impressive 107 companies are represented in this year's report, highlighting the breadth and depth of talent within the Latino mortgage community.

"We salute this year's NAHREP Top 250 honorees for their resilience and innovation," said 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. "These exceptional Latino mortgage professionals play a pivotal role in enabling countless families to achieve homeownership and fostering the growth of generational wealth across America."

"At Freddie Mac, we are deeply committed to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities for all," said Danny Gardner, Senior Vice President, Client and Community Engagement Single-Family Division. "We are honored to congratulate the exceptional mortgage professionals recognized as NAHREP's Top 250. These leaders exemplify the powerful impact of culturally competent, community-focused lending in making homeownership a reality for more Hispanic families."

The 2024 Top 10 Latino Mortgage Originators in the U.S. by transactions are:

1. Norma Guerrero Cowes, DHI Mortgage, Austin, TX, 362 transactions

2. Armando SanMiguel, Ameris Bank, Franklin, TN, 360 transactions

3. Megan Cloud, V.I.P. Independent Mortgage, Inc., San Antonio, TX, 338 transactions

4. Patricia Martinez, DHI Mortgage, San Antonio, TX, 318 transactions

5. Lorena Estorga, DHI Mortgage, San Antonio, TX, 310 transactions

6. Alex Garcia, DHI Mortgage, San Antonio, TX, 289 transactions

7. Pedro Garcia Jr., DHI Mortgage, Richmond, TX, 288 transactions

8. Miguel Mouriz, New American Funding, Orlando, FL, 285 transactions

9. Mario Cerrato, loanDepot, Pembroke Pines, FL, 281transactions

10. Victoria Guedez, DHI Mortgage, Richmond, TX, 276 transactions

NAHREP will honor the Top 250 honorees during a main stage ceremony at NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA, from September 12 - 15, 2024. Honorees will have access to a private mastermind session and an exclusive reception. To learn more and register, visit https://nahrep.org/fallconference/registration/.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2024 policy priorities here.

