NAHREP at AVANCE Global Launches Early Bird Registration

"Most business conferences are an information overload, with minimal guidance on execution," said NAHREP CEO, Gary Acosta. "NAHREP attendees depart with genuine connections and actionable next steps to advance their finances, businesses, and careers." Post this

Early confirmed speakers include former NASA astronaut José Hernandez, who inspired the Amazon Prime movie "A Million Miles Away;" Self-made entrepreneur, Co-founder of Equinox, and Founder of Move Joy, Lavinia Errico; Founder and Managing Partner of GDA Luma Capital Management, L.P., Executive Chairman of Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited, and Chairman of Cirque Du Soleil and Frontera Energy Corp., Gabriel de Alba; iconic Nike skateboarder and Primitive Lifestyle Brand Founder, Paul Rodriguez Jr. (known as P-Rod); and CEO of Fluidra, and former president of Black and Decker Tools and Storage, Jaime Ramirez. Legendary author, poet, and National Medal of Arts and MacArthur Genius awardee Sandra Cisneros will be honored for her lifetime achievements at the ProXimo Masquerade Ball. Many more speakers, performers, and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

ProXimo Next is a first-of-its-kind track exclusively available to adult children (ages 18 to 35) of conference participants. A snapshot of scheduled sessions for ProXimo Next includes "How to Modernize the Family Business," "Leverage Your Parents' Success to Supercharge Your Brand," "Social Media IS Your Business," "Cultured Tax Strategies for Young Entrepreneurs," and "Tactics to Diversify Your Family Assets."

NAHREP attendees will join a diverse professional audience comprising individuals from various sectors, including technology, sports, finance, real estate, media, and entertainment.

"Most business conferences are an information overload, with minimal guidance on execution," said NAHREP CEO, Gary Acosta. "NAHREP attendees depart with genuine connections and actionable next steps to advance their finances, businesses, and careers."

For more information on NAHREP at AVANCE Global and how to register, please visit nahrep.org/fallconference.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®(NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

About AVANCE Global:

Founded by NAHREP Co-founder and CEO Gary Acosta and Media Powerhouse Nely Galan, AVANCE Global is a world-class event platform celebrating Latino innovation, success, and business excellence through its premier event, ProXimo, a transformative marketplace that fosters unparalleled networking opportunities and dialogue with leaders across industries.

Media Contact

NAHREP Press, NAHREP, 6197194801, [email protected], www.nahrep.org

SOURCE NAHREP